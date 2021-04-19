The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers are no longer the top dog in the Western Conference and as the league-leading Utah Jazz are back in town for the second of this back-to-back series, the Lakers will have something to prove.

This is the fourth and final game in the regular-season series between the Lakers and Jazz. So far the Lakers have a 2-1 edge, especially after having won their game on Saturday 127-115, which went into overtime.

The Jazz have a 42-15 record on the season and are 6-4 in their last ten games. The Lakers, meanwhile, are 35-22, good enough for fifth in the West. They have split their last ten games.

Lakers vs Jazz Streaming info



Date:4/19/2021

Time: 10:00 pm ET

Arena: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Channel: ESPN

Live Streaming: PremiumTV.live, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

Lakers: Andre Drummond, Mark Gasol, Markieff Morris (Probable), Dennis Schroeder (Day-to-day), Anthony Davis, LeBron James (Out)

Jazz: Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert (Probable), Ersan Ilyasova, Derrick Favors (Questionable), Donovan Mitchell, Udoka Azabuike (Out)

Lakers Possible Starting 5

PG: Dennis Schroeder

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Markieff Morris

C: Andre Drummond

Lakers Analysis

The Lakers, like the Jazz, come into tonight’s game with quite a few injuries so neither team will be at full strength, but the Lakers will still be working to improve their playoff positioning and take the 3-1 regular-season series lead over Utah.

The Lakers have done well to try to step into bigger roles as they have adjusted to being without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but they could see a full return to health soon.

“We’re getting healthy at the right time, and it’s perfect for us,” Lakers forward Markieff Morris said. “With this crazy season and with all these games — back-to-back games and days in between, without our two best players we held it down for the most part.

“Now we’re getting them back fully healthy and ready to make some noise.”

Jazz Projected Starting 5

PG: Mike Conley

SG: Joe Ingles

SF: Royce O’Neal

PF: Bojan Bogdanovic

C: Rudy Gobert

Jazz Analysis

The Utah Jazz are looking to even the score in Los Angeles tonight, and they hope to leave the city of Angels at 1-1 in this back-to-back series.

With head coach Quin Snyder sitting several starters and with Donavan Mitchell out, the Jazz leaned on Jordan Clarkson, who finished with 27 points in the overtime loss on Saturday.

With some players seeing rare hefty minutes, the Jazz could be getting even stronger with a more balanced scoring attack as they head closer and closer to the playoffs.

“It was a good effort,” Jazz swingman Joe Ingles said “A lot of guys who don’t usually play, played heavy minutes and did a good job. I think we can take a lot of good stuff from that.”

Lakers and Jazz DFS PicksÂ

If Rudy Gobert does play tonight, he’s the easy stud pick for the Jazz. He is projected for 40.4 points and has a Draft Kings salary of $8.1k. For the Lakers, Andre Drummond is a safe bet, but if Dennis Schroeder plays, that’s who I would take. He has played very well and taken on a leadership role with James and Davis out. DraftKings has him projected for 30 fantasy points and he’ll be available for just $6.6k.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting

Lakers Spread: +7

Lakers Moneyline: +250

Jazz Spread: -7

Jazz Moneyline: -300

Over/Under Points Total: 214.5 points

The Jazz are the favorites to win tonight’s game on the road. they are 11-16-0 on the road and 32-15-8 against the spread.

Betting information via Lineups.com. NBA betting is only legal in sportsbooks in some states like New Jersey, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The post Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/19/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Game Preview, DFS Picks appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/19/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Game Preview, DFS Picks