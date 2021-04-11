The World Curling Federation, in partnership with Curling Canada, has announced 2021 Curling from 3â€“11 April 2021. The tournament begins April 2 with an expanded field â€”14 teams â€” hitting the sheets in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. All will have their sights set on gold. Click here to watch World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 TV Channel from anywhere for Sunday Championship games.

The championship will feature as one of several high-profile events held in Curling Canadaâ€™s planned hub city â€” a broadcast-friendly, bubble environment â€” in order to ensure the health and safety of athletes, staff and officials. Watch Curling Online from anywhere

The World Menâ€™s Curling Championship will be a best of 13 series, with the winner moving on to challenge Team New Zealand in the World Curling Championship match in March. There will be two races per race day of the World Menâ€™s Curling Championship.

World Curling Championship 2021 Semifinal & Final



Host City: Calgary, Canada

Where: Markin MacPhail Centre

Date: April 11, 2021

Meet the World Menâ€™s teams competing in the Calgary bubble

Americas ZoneÂ â€“ two places determined by the World Rankings (Canada and United States)

European ZoneÂ â€“ eight places determined by the results from the Le GruyÃ¨re AOP European Curling Championships 2019 (Sweden, Switzerland, Scotland, Denmark, Italy, Norway, Germany and Netherlands)

World Menâ€™s Curling Championship 2021 match will broadcast on ITV. ITV is a British free-to-air television channel. Previously a network of separate uniquely identifiable regional television channels, ITV currently operates in England, Wales, Scotland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. From 2001 until 2013, the primary ITV channel was called ITV1.

2021 World Men’s Curling Championship playoffs schedule

Qualification Game 1: Friday, April 9, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Qualification Game 2: Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal 1: Saturday, April 10, 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal 2: Saturday, April 10, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Bronze medal game: Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

Gold medal game: Sunday, April 11, 6 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. MT

TBD vs. TBD

