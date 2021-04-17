Ultimate Fighting Championship is back and your first MMA fix for April is here. UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum is coming to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas tonight with the main event starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum face off in a ranked middleweight bout to headline UFC Fight Night on April 17.

Whittaker’s dominant run in the division came to an end in October 2019, when he suffered a brutal second-round knockout to Adesanya. He has since rebounded with wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier.

Viewing info

What: UFC Fight Night

When: April 17, 10 PM (Main card)

Where: UFC Apex — Las Vegas

TV Channel: ESPN

How to stream: Click Here To watch

There was talk of Whittaker rematching Adesanya, but Whittaker was committed to taking December away from training to spend the holidays with his family. Now, he has to pick up another victory to hold on to his spot as the next man up.

Gastelum is also looking for a chance to meet Adesanya in the Octagon for a second time. The two men fought at UFC 236 in a thriller that many saw as the 2019 Fight of the Year. Adesanya won the fight, and the interim middleweight title, going on to his fight with Whittaker to become the undisputed champion.

Prelims Card â€” at 7 p.m. ET

Tony Gravely versus Anthony Birchak [Bantamweight]

Austin Hubbard versus Dakota Bush [Lightweight]

Bartosz Fabinski versus Gerald Meerschaert [Middleweight]

Jessica Penne versus Lupita Godinez [Women’s Strawweight]

Alexandr Romanov versus Juan Espino [Heavyweight]

Tracy Cortez versus Justine Kish [Women’s Flyweight]

Main cardÂ â€” at 10 p.m. ET

Luis Pena versus Alexander Munoz [Lightweight]

Abdul Razak Alhassan versus Jacob Malkoun [Middleweight]

Andrei Arlovski versus Chase Sherman [Heavyweight]

Jeremy Stephens versus Drakkar Klose [Lightweight]

Robert Whittaker versus Kelvin Gastelum [Middleweight]

How to watch UFC Fight Night all matches via live online

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Gastelum is separated into two parts: the prelims and the main card. The entire event will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed o ESPN+ starting with the prelims at 7 p.m. ET.

