The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will meet the sixth-seeded Washington Huskies in the Division I womenâ€™s volleyball national semifinals on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha Arena in Nebraska

The Pac-12 champ Huskies face SEC champ Kentucky in the first national semifinal, while the second semifinal pits Big Ten champ Wisconsin against Big 12 champ Texas. The winners play for the title on Saturday night.

What: NCAA Volleyball Final Four 2021

Who: #6 Washington vs #2Kentucky

When: Thu, April 22, 74pmET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Click here to watch

UK made program history by rolling through its first three matches without dropping a single set, culminating in Mondayâ€™s 3-0 victory over Purdue in the regional finals.

â€œIt has been a surreal moment, to be honest with you,â€� junior Ali Stumler said Tuesday, admitting the entire teamâ€™s phones have been blowing up since the win over Purdue. â€œBut our goal is to win a championship, to win it all, and last night was just a steppingstone toward that.â€�

No. 11 seed Louisville and then Pittsburgh on Monday when the Huskies lost the first two sets before pulling off a reverse sweep, winning the fifth set 15-9 and earning sixth-year coach Keegan Cook his first trip to the Final Four as a head coach.

That UK has had a smoother trip doesnâ€™t mean the Cats have been untested. Lengthy preceding matches pushed the start of Kentuckyâ€™s straight-set win over Western Kentucky on Sunday night to almost midnight. After another late start time Monday (10:03 p.m. EDT), UK trailed 17-12 before rallying to capture the first set, imposed its will in the second, then steamrolled the Boilermakers in the third.

How to watch Kentucky vs Washington Live Stream Online

Series History

Washington and Kentucky have met a total of four times, with the Huskies holding a 3-1 edge. Two of the meetings were in very early history: UW won 2-0 in the AIAW tournament way back on 12/11/80 (AIAW was the predecessor to NCAA womenâ€™s sports, featuring more matches but only best-of-three instead of best-of-five).

The other two meetings are recent â€” no doubt Kentucky will be looking for some revenge. Washington has knocked Kentucky out of two of the last four NCAA tournaments:

I)12/3/16, Round of 32 in Seattle: #8 Washington 3, Kentucky 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-20). Only player on either teamâ€™s roster from that match that still is today is UW redshirt senior serving specialist Maria Bogomolova, who redshirted that season.

2)12/13/19, Sweet 16 in Waco, Texas: #8 Washington 3, #9 Kentucky 1 (25-16, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22). Although many players return from that match, not as many as you would expect given that it was only a year ago

Update (11:40 AM): Madison Lilley has been named the AVCA National Player of the Year.

In Kentuckyâ€™s most recent match, 7th-seeded Purdue had way too many offensive struggles for this to matter, but the Boilermakers were able to record seven blocks and get Kentuckyâ€™s offense out of system while also serving reasonably well to get the Wildcats to hit that season-worst mark of .256. If Kentucky hits significantly over .300, itâ€™s hard to imagine UW will have a way to keep up â€” the Huskies have hit over .300 in just two of their eight matches against top-20 foes, one of which came against significantly-shorthanded Utah.

To win, the Huskies will have to build on what UKâ€™s last opponent was able to do defensively. The Huskies have a similarly good block to Purdue but better serving â€" can UW force Kentucky out of system with strong serving and get the match into a more chaotic defensive battle with longer rallies? With three pin hitters that can go on streaks and a setter who excels at making plays on the run, Washington might be the best out-of-system offense in the country (thatâ€™s not to say they want to be out of system â€" everybody is better in than out â€" but UW has less of a dropoff) and has better blocking/serving than Kentucky. UWâ€™s best shot is trying to force this match to get â€œuglyâ€� â€" an in-system Kentucky offense is almost always going to score anyway, so you may as well take a bigger risk of more service errors.