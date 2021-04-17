The sport of boxing has hosted some interesting events recently, and Saturdayâ€™s Jake Paul vs Ben Askren on Triller Fight Club is the latest. The fight between the former UFC fighter, Askren, and TV / Internet personality, Paul, will be April 17, 2021.

For Askren, it will be his first professional boxing match after posting a 19-2-1 record in the UFC. Coming off of back-to-back losses in the Octagon back in 2019, Askren is answering the call of the challenge posted by Paul last November. According to Sporting News, Paul named Askren, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal in a list of MMA fighters he wanted to fight.

After declaring the challenge, Paul went into the ring and proceeded to knock out former NBA player Nate Robinson during the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones event. Paul is 2-0 since starting his boxing career in January 2020, though Askren is his first opponent with professional fighting experience.

What time is it on?

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren is Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Paul and Askren are the main event following three other fights. The card starts at 9 pm EST with a light heavyweight bout between Joe Fournier and reggaeton artist Reykon.

Where can I watch/stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight

Triller Fight Clubâ€™s presentation of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is a pay-per-view event for $49.99. The pay-per-view is available on Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, DirecTV and Dish. If you donâ€™t have one of the cable or satellite providers, FITE TV will have the event for the same price. But here you go only for $24.99

Can I stream Free for Paul vs Askeren fight tonight



Unfortunately, there are no free streams or trial opportunities for fight fans to take advantage of for this event. However, if youâ€™re looking for the best value, we recommend you check out PremiumTV. They’re offering the fight for just $24.99. With no contract or VPN necessary, PremiumTV is the place to go for watching sports and entertainment events.

What Artists Are Performing during Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

The boxing matches on the Paul vs Askren card are just the tip of the iceberg for the eventâ€™s entertainment. In addition to the fightâ€™s the evening will also include a number of music performances from some of todayâ€™s biggest artists. Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and Mt. Westmore are scheduled to perform. Mt. Westmore is a super-group combination of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E40.

Whoâ€™s on the undercard?

Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs Reykon

Odds for Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

The online sportsbook Bovada has is giving boxing experience the edge, favoring Jake Paul at -155 versus Ben Askren at +125. Possibly more surprising than the book making Paul the favorite, are the finishing odds. Bovada is favoring a second or third-round finish by the Internet celebrity, set at +750. The odds get further in round four at +1100.

