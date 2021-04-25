Three Championship bouts top action-packed lineup

UFC 261:Â Usman vs. Masvidal 2 will stream exclusively on ESPN+ PPVÂ this Saturday, April 24, at 10Â p.m. ET from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.Â The UFC 261 main card features three Championship bouts, topped by the highly-anticipated UFC welterweight rematch between champion Kamaru â€œThe Nigerian Nightmareâ€� UsmanÂ (18-1-0), defending his title in a against No.4-ranked contender Jorge â€œGamebredâ€� Masvidal (35-14-0), in a rematch of their meeting at UFC 251 on Fight Island last July â€“ a fight Masvidal took on less than a weekâ€™s notice, and which was a unanimous decision victory for Usman.

Also on the main card are two fights, for two championship belts, featuring four of the UFCâ€™s top five womenâ€™s pound-for-pound fighters. The Co-Main fight will be a battle for the Womenâ€™s strawweight title, with Champion Zhang Weili (21-1-0) facing no. 1 contender and former strawweight Champion â€œThugâ€� Rose Namajunas (10-4-0) in a showdown of the no. 3 and no. 4 pound-for-pound womenâ€™s fighters in the UFC.Â In the third title fight of the night, Womenâ€™s Flyweight champion Valentina â€œBulletâ€� Shevchenko (20-3-0) puts her title on the line for the sixth straight time â€“ this time against no.1 contender Jessica Andrade (21-8-0).Â

Final UFC 261 Fight Card

Early Prelims (5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Main Event

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

What is the special for UFC 261 Live Stream: Usman vs Masvidal 2 fight?

UFC 261 Fight Preview

Yet, after their first meeting at UFC 251, the world didn’t get an opportunity to see either bring their talents to bear. Masvidal took the fight on a week’s notice and was badly drained by the weight cut process, to say nothing of the improper prep. Usman was in good condition, but he fought conservatively in dealing with a last-minute opponent switch.

So, what, specifically are the fighters good at and what makes them special? First, some numbers.

Usman’s efficiency and workrate is extraordinary. Usman scored 130 significant strikes and 12 takedowns against Rafael dos Anjos in 2018, according to Michael Carroll of the official UFC stats-based service FightMetric. He became just the second fighter in UFC history to connect with 100 or more significant strikes and 10 or more takedowns in a single UFC fight. The only other fighter to have done that was Cain Velasquez vs. Junior dos Santos at UFC 155.

As for Masvidal, Carroll says he statistically stands out for his power at welterweight. Masvidal lands 0.81 knockdowns per 15 minutes of fighting at 170 pounds. At 155 pounds, it’s just 0.15. Masvidal knockdown ratio at welterweight is 8:2. It’s just 1:3 at lightweight.

These numbers only tell part of the story, however. There’s depth, nuance and creativity the numbers can’t speak to by themselves. In the interest of completeness, I spoke to coaches and analysts to get a better sense of why both Usman and Masvidal have become premier fighters in a marquee division.

Kamaru Usman

Dan Hardy, MMA analyst:Â “He knows how to apply his wrestling to get the result he wants. Oftentimes, when Khabib [Nurmagomedov]’s taken someone down, he’s taking them down, up against the fence, where he puts them into that cycle immediately. But I think Kamaru knows how to force someone to work when they don’t want to. He allows people to work back to their feet. The more I watch the Leon Edwards flight, the more I feel like Kamaru is giving him small opportunities, small spaces to start making some ground, get back to his feet, and then he’ll start taking him down again. It’s like an intentional fatiguing cycle is what he puts people in, whereas he did that to Emil Meek all the way through the first two rounds. Don’t Miss UFC 261: Masvidal vs Usman Fight

