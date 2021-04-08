The PGA Masters returns to its home on the calendar this week as the tournament begins live from Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia. The four-day event starts in the morning on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with a field of 88 golfers this year; On Saturday, one contender will be named The Mastersâ€™ champion, earning the iconic green jacket. Watch the Masters Golf Live Here

Like many things last year, The Masters was moved from the spring to November due to the pandemic, and Dustin Johnson did his part to make the memorable event a historic one. Johnson won The Masters, his first victory in the event, with the lowest score in the history of the tournament.

The Masters 2021 viewing info

Dates: April 7-11

April 7-11 TV channels: ESPN, CBS

ESPN, CBS Live stream: ESPN+, Masters.com, Golf Pass

This year, nearly six months after his win, Johnson is back on the course in Augusta to attempt history again; Looking to become the first back-to-back winner of The Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. To do so, heâ€™ll have to hold off a field that includes Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Speith, to name a few.

When Is The Masters Tournament 2021

The Masters gets underway at Augusta National in Georgia for the 87th time on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with the first tee times scheduled for 8 am EST / 5am PST. The bigger names in the event donâ€™t tee off until the 10am hour, when Koepka and former Masters winner, Bubba Watson, get started at 10:06 am EST. From there, the names keep rolling, with Sergio Garcia, McIlroy, Reed, and Rahm shortly after.

There are 22 countries represented in this year’s 88-man field. 10 are from England, twice the number of the next largest international contingent. #themasters https://t.co/2Np0eIAfWY — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

Streaming guide for The Masters Tournament 2021

Coverage for The PGA Masters Tournament 2021 starts on Thursday, April 8 at 7:40 am EST for the United States audience on Masters.com with the honorary starters, followed by live action from the range. The stream from the website is free, with a number of feeds from the event available to select from simultaneously.

The best service we found which cost only $19.99 for four days of Masters Golf online without cable or VPN. Check the service here.

How Can I stream free the Masters Tournament

There are a lot of options for streaming Masters Tournament online, but major of the ways are premium. Unfortunately, you can’t watch or stream 2021 Masters live stream free online legally.

If you are staying in the United States and you are a crazy fan of golf, obviously you won’t miss the 2021 Masters Tournament. You can watch the full coverage for 4 days on CBS and ESPN which are available with cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming services such as YouTubeTV, Hulu LIVE, SlingTV Orange, and FuboTV.

But we recommended you the best and easy way forÂ streaming Masters live streamÂ here, the service we recommend because you must like a contract less service where you no bound for a long time.

Otherwise, the service you no need any VPN or extra cable connection. Simply subscription with the service and pay $19.99 and start streaming the full Masters Tournament.

No blackout and High Quality (HD) streaming coverage are open for all golf fans. So, if you are staying UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or any location on the earth you can watch the biggest PGA Tournament by using the service.

Who Will Win The Masters Tournament 2021

Ahead of Thursdayâ€™s event, last yearâ€™s champion, Dustin Johnson, is the current odds favorite at +900 at a number of sportsbooks. Hot on his heels with a best odds chance of +950 is Bryson DeChambeau, followed by Justin Thomas (+1000) and John Rahm (+1100). If you believe the experts at PGATour.com, only Jordan Speith is the projected winner by more than one analyst. His best current odds to win are +1100, going as low as +1300.

Of course, golf isnâ€™t just about winning, but where the golfers place outside of the winner, with emphasis on a top-five finish. Johnson has the best chance there too, with his odds of finishing top-five currently set at +180, the only contender better than +200. Rahm has the second-best odds of finishing in the top five at +200, which is better than DeChambeau, though the latter is a better favorite to win the tournament.

The post The Masters Tournament live Stream: View ‘2021 Masters Golf’ round by round coverage for free appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: The Masters Tournament live Stream: View ‘2021 Masters Golf’ round by round coverage for free