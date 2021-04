The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats take on the fourth-seeded Texas Longhorns in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Game on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The match starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas vs Kentucky online here Watch Volleyball Online.

The fourth-seeded Texas Longhorns (27-1) advance to the title game after beating top-seeded Wisconsin in three sets 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 on Thursday night. The Longhorns handed the previously undefeated Badgers (18-1) not only their first loss of the season.

Texas vs UK Volleyball Info

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Online Coverage: Watch Here

Kentucky earned its spot in the 2020 national championship match by defeating sixth-seeded Washington on Thursday night, 3-1 in four sets. The Wildcats won the first, third and fourth sets in its first-ever national semifinal match. Watch Texas vs Kentucky Volleyball online free without cable on a phone, computer, TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, tablet, PS5, Xbox Series X or another device with a trusted streaming service.

Women’s Volleyball National Championship Final Game Preview

Texas and Kentucky have four previous meetings in the NCAA Tournament with the Longhorns holding a 3-1 lead. Each previous match has taken place in the NCAA Regionals. The programs last met on Sept. 7, 2018 in the American Campus Classic in Austin, with the Longhorns registering a four-set victory (3-1; 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16).

The No. 2-seeded Kentucky Wildcats (23-1) will be looking for their first national title in program history when they face the No. 4-seeded Texas Longhorns (27-1) in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Game on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kentucky got past No. 6 Washington in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17) in the national semifinals on Thursday. After winning the opening set, the Wildcats lost their first set of the tournament in the second set and then overcame a six-point deficit to win the third set, before closing out the match with a 25-17 fourth set.

Texas vs UK Volleyball Live Stream For Cable and Satellite TV

Satellite and cable subscribers can visit the Watch ESPN website or mobile app and use their provider login credentials to access the ESPN2 live stream for tonight’s 2021 Women’s Volleyball National Championship on any mobile device or computer.

What Channel is the NCAA Volleyball Final Game On-Air



The NCAA Volleyball Final Four will be broadcast over the air on ESPN 2, while the championship match is scheduled for ESPN2 on Saturday.

Free Stream for NCAA Volleyball Final Four For FREE



Unfortunately, there isn’t a free stream available for the NCAA Volleyball Final Four, at least a trustworthy one. If you’re worried about the cost of a subscription to watch the games, we recommend PremiumTV. With no contract or subscription necessary, PremiumTV is the place to go for on-demand sports and entertainment events. Thursday night’s Final Four is available with PremiumTV for just $7.99, which also includes the championship game on Saturday.

