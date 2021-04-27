On Tuesday night, the Canadian Under-18 National Team takes the ice in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship. The young men will look to do something that hasn’t been accomplished in four years. They’ll simply attempt to bring back a medal, either bronze, silver or gold.

Watch Teams Canada Games Online

The last few years havenâ€™t been kind to the Canadians. Before the medal drought, Team Canada had four consecutive podium finishes. One of those finishes was a gold-winning performance in 2013.

On April 27th, Team Canada will face Team Sweden in the first of four preliminary games of the U18 Worlds. The Canadians are in â€œGroup Aâ€� at the event. To have a shot at a medal, they’ll have to advance past Switzerland, Belarus, Latvia and Sweden. After so long without a podium finish, the country may just get the bronze. Check the full schedule of IIHF u18 Games

When and how to watch Canada vs Sweden Live U18 IIHF Game?



The preliminary round game between Team Canada and Team Sweden in the 2021 IIHF World Championship is Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Puck drop is at 9pm EST / 6pm PST. Watch Teams Canda vs Sweden Live Game Online here (Tournament Pass Package)

WATCH IIHF U18 Live Games Online

Has Canada Ever Won Gold

In the 21 years of the IIHF U18 World Championship, Team Canada has won the gold medal three times. Additionally, theyâ€™ve picked up a silver medal, and three bronze medals over the years. As of late, however, the team was eliminated twice in the quarterfinals (2017 and 2018). They also lost in the bronze medal game twice as well (2016 and 2019). Both defeats in the bronze game came from the U.S. team. The 2020 IIHF World Championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who Is on the U18 Team for Canada

If there was a roster for Team Canada to finally medal again, the 2021 this is the group. According to TSN, three players on the roster for the Canadians may be back-to-back-to-back first overall selections across the next three NHL Drafts: Dylan Guenther, Shane Wright, and Connor Bedard, ages 18, 17 and 15 respectively.

The trio of young superstars are joined by 22 others at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

The full roster is as follows:

Forwards: #6 Chase Stillman, #7 Brennan Othmann, #8 Brett Harrison, #9 Francesco Pinelli, #10 Danny Zhilkin, #11 Logan Stankoven, #12 Conner Roulette, #15 Shane Wright, #17 Connor Bedard, #19 Wyatt Johnson, #21 Ryan Winterton, #22 Dylan Guenther, and #23 Mason McTavish,

Goalkeepers: #1 Thomas Milic, #29 Benjamin Gaudreau, and #30 Tyler Brennan

Defensemen: #2 Nolan Allan, #3 Olen Zellweger, #4 Corson Ceulemans, #5 Brandt Clark, #14 Ethan Delmastro, #25 Guillaume Richard, #26 Denton Mateychuk, and #27 Jack Matier

Where is the 2021 IIHF World Championship Being Played

This yearâ€™s U18 Worlds is hosted in the state of Texas in the United States. The state is a big one, but though the IIHF U18 World Championships will be played in two different cities, theyâ€™re less than 10 minutes apart. Group B will play in the Comerica Center in Frisco. Group A is competing in the Childrenâ€™s Health StarCenter Ice Rink in Plano.

Up Next

Following Tuesdayâ€™s game against Sweden, Canada will take on Latvia on Wednesday, April 28th.

The post Team Canada vs Team Sweden: Live Stream, Roster, Preview and U18 IIHF World Championship Prelims appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Team Canada vs Team Sweden: Live Stream, Roster, Preview and U18 IIHF World Championship Prelims