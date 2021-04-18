Remember back in the day when two morons you didnâ€™t like started fighting each other on the playground? It was the greatest since at least one of them was going to get hurt. Consider the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight tonight the adult version of that Watch LIVE

The only thing that could make it better is if you also make money while watching two idiots fight. That is why betting on boxing or MMA is the absolute greatest. It feels like the most pure, old-school version of sports betting. Itâ€™s almost Olympic Coliseum-esque.

Letâ€™s go over how to watch the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight, give betting odds, props, the stream link and our official prediction for the fight.

Paul vs Askren Stream, Fight Info and Start Time

Date: Saturday 17th April 2021 Saturday 17th April 2021 Start time: 2am BST / 9pm ET Main event: 4am BST / 11pm ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Live stream: PremiumTV ($20.00)



Paul is in pursuit of his third win inside of the squared circle. His previous two bouts were one-sided knockout victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson. But this will likely be his toughest test to date as Askren is a highly decorated MMA fighter who held world championships at Bellator and ONE before ending his career in the UFC.

With two knockout victories under his belt, Paul has promised to collect his third against Askren. As for the 36-year-old former world champion, he aims to silence Paul and put an end to the 24-year-old’s dreams of being the biggest star in boxing.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and round-by-round highlights from the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match. Follow for complete results from the 2021 fight and its undercard.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Prediction

Jake Paul continues his tour of boxing people who have never boxed. Say whatever you want about Paul, but he is actually a decent fighter. Sure, he may have the most punchable face on the planet, but are we really trusting Ben Askren to punch said face? Askren has had a successful 12-year career as an MMA fighter, but he has never knocked any of his opponents out while upright. His striking will need to be much improved for Askren to have any kind of chance.

Can either fighter take a punch? This is a legitimate question, despite it being a professional boxing match. Paul has faced zero competition thus far, and Askren is most known for getting knocked out in five seconds by Jorge Masvidal. Again, Askrenâ€™s striking leaves a lot to be desired, and he will need to take chances in close to land any significant strikes anyways. While he is a more legitimate fighter than Paul has faced, Paul should be able to land plenty of strikes, and he is a powerful guy.

If Askren can take the fight to later rounds, he may be able to really press Paul. However, I donâ€™t expect it getting there. Askren will get caught a couple times early. I donâ€™t think it will lead to a result quite like the Masvidal fight, but it will be too much around the Round 3-4 mark.

