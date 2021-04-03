In Spurscast episode 605, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses the latest San Antonio Spurs news including:

The Spurs in the last 4 gamesÂ

The Spurs waiving Marquese Chriss and signing Gorgui Dieng

Cam Reynoldsâ€™ 10-day contract expiring date approaching

How much of a factor has fatigue impacted the team?

Keldon Johnsonâ€™s struggles on offense latelyÂ

