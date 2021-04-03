In Spurscast episode 605, Spurscast host Paul Garcia discusses the latest San Antonio Spurs news including:

  • The Spurs in the last 4 gamesÂ 
  • The Spurs waiving Marquese Chriss and signing Gorgui Dieng
  • Cam Reynoldsâ€™ 10-day contract expiring date approaching
  • How much of a factor has fatigue impacted the team?
  • Keldon Johnsonâ€™s struggles on offense latelyÂ 

Download | Subscribe inÂ Apple PodcastsÂ | Subscribe inÂ OvercastÂ |Â Support the podcast

The post Spurscast: Spurs Sign Gorgui Dieng and Team Performance in Last 4 Games appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Spurs Sign Gorgui Dieng and Team Performance in Last 4 Games