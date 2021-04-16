In Spurscast episode 607, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:Â

LaMarcus Aldridge announcing his retirement

The Spurs in the last 4 games

Lonnie Walker IVâ€™s return from injuryÂ

Examining how the play-in tournament will work

