In Spurscast episode 607, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:Â
- LaMarcus Aldridge announcing his retirement
- The Spurs in the last 4 games
- Lonnie Walker IVâ€™s return from injuryÂ
- Examining how the play-in tournament will work
Download | Subscribe inÂ Apple PodcastsÂ | Subscribe inÂ OvercastÂ |Â Support the podcast
The post Spurscast: Lonnie Walker IV Returns from Injury appeared first on Project Spurs.
View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Lonnie Walker IV Returns from Injury