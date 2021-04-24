In Spurscast episode 608, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Victoria Villareal to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics, including:Â 

  • The Spurs in their last 5 games (3-2 in last 5 games)
  • State of the team
    • 14 games left
    • 29-29 (9th out West, moved up)
    • 18th on Offense (improved), 10th on Defense (improved)
    • Lottery position for 14th pick (got worse)
    • Hardest schedule left in NBA, no consecutive days off
    • 5-3 since 5-game losing streak
  • The Spursâ€™ improvement from three on both sides of the court
  • Derrick White getting back to his old self

DownloadÂ | Subscribe inÂ Apple PodcastsÂ | Subscribe inÂ OvercastÂ |Â Support the podcast

The post Spurscast: Improvement from Three and Derrick Whiteâ€™s Progression appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Improvement from Three and Derrick Whiteâ€™s Progression