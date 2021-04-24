In Spurscast episode 608, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Victoria Villareal to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics, including:Â
- The Spurs in their last 5 games (3-2 in last 5 games)
- State of the team
-
- 14 games left
- 29-29 (9th out West, moved up)
- 18th on Offense (improved), 10th on Defense (improved)
- Lottery position for 14th pick (got worse)
- Hardest schedule left in NBA, no consecutive days off
- 5-3 since 5-game losing streak
- The Spursâ€™ improvement from three on both sides of the court
- Derrick White getting back to his old self
