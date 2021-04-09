In Spurscast episode 606, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Collin Reid to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics, including:Â

The Spurs in the last 3 gamesÂ

The different reasons for the Spursâ€™ struggles from fatigue, the schedule, lineup rotations, and how defenses are guarding San Antonio

