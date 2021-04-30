In Spurscast episode 609, podcast host Paul Garcia discusses the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:
- The Spurs in their last 3 games
- The Spurs losing Derrick White to injury for the remainder of the season
- The impact of White’s injury on Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Lonnie Walker IV
