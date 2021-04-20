While the season has been one of ups and downs for the San Antonio Spurs, one of their strengths has been their road play this season. Case in point, they demolished a shorthanded Indiana Pacers squad 109-94 on Monday night.

The win is the second in the last three games for San Antonio, who are 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

â€œThey were undermanned tonight obviously, but thatâ€™s where you have to take care of business, so I think we did a good job in that regard and didnâ€™t let up,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said of his team’s win.

Derrick White led the Spurs with 25 points, including 16 in the opening quarter. Jakob Poeltl 16 points and seven rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan added 18 points.

San Antonio took control of the game early, outscoring Indiana 36-21 in the first quarter and eventually opened up their lead to 23 points.

Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert each scored 18 points to lead the Pacers, who played without Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and T.J. Warren.

With the Spurs in firm control, things got out of hand in the fourth quarter. Indiana’sÂ JaKarr Sampson and Spurs guard Patty Mills got into a scuffle, which resulted in Sampon’s ejection shortly after.

“That was crazy,” White said of the scuffle. “Iâ€™m not sure how it started. But obviously, we know Patty, one of the nicest guys in the league. I donâ€™t know how it started. But weâ€™ve always got Patâ€™s back.”

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 28-28 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday night when they return home to face the Detroit Pistons at the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m. for the first of a back-to-back set.

The post Spurs Rout Pacers To Continue Strong Road Performance appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Rout Pacers To Continue Strong Road Performance