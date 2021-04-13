The San Antonio Spurs continued their winning ways with a 120-97 victory over the Orlando Magic (17-37) at the Amway Center on Monday night.

The victory comes after the Spurs earned a win inÂ Dallas on a last-second shot by DeMar DeRozan just 24 hours earlier.

“We started a bit slow, but they took it seriously and respected their opponent,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said. “Orlando is in a tough spot right now, but they’re trying.”

Here are three standout moments from the game:

Eubanks fills some big shoes

With the Spurs’ big man rotation in flux, Drew Eubanks came up big for the silver and black on Monday night. He came off the bench to score 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action.

“I feel like I have the physical tools and the athletic ability to do that every night,” Eubanks said. “Itâ€™s more so just keeping my head in it and focusing and bring that same energy every night. I feel like 10 and 10 could be the minimum for me on any given night.”

Walker’s return is noticeableÂ

Lonnie Walker returned to the lineup on Sunday night after missing nine games with a wrist injury and his lengthy time away from game action has become noticeable for the Spurs but in a good way.

Monday night saw him come off the bench to score 12 points and shoot 50 percent from the floor. He shot 2-for-4 from three-point range and weaved his way through Orlando’s defense to get buckets for San Antonio, helping them extend their lead.

Easy night

The Spurs led by as many as 30 points in the game, leading to an easy night for the starters. DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points in just 25 minutes of action, while Dejounte Murray added 17 points.

Derrick White chipped in 15 points for San Antonio, who had six players in double figures. The Spurs had every active player score in the game.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 26-26 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday night when they face the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. from Florida.

