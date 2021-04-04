On a brand new episode of the Spurs Rewind, Project Spurs’ Joe Garcia and Josh Paredes discuss all the latest Spurs topics, including:

â€¢ The team’s struggles as of late

â€¢ The upcoming road trip

â€¢ La Marcus Aldridge’s Exit to Brooklyn

â€¢ Signals of a rebuild and could DeMar DeRozan be next?

â€¢ Fans returning to the AT&T Center

â€¢ Spurs Oreos and a sneak peak at our next giveaway

