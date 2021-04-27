The San Antonio Spurs have given their fans quite a rollercoaster of a year. This has led to an inconsistent projection for where the team would be picking. Having said that, they are looking like a fringe lottery team. And a prospect they could land in that range is Florida guard Tre Mann.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound sophomore showed some big strides in his improvement this season. He became the focal point of the offense early into the season after Keyontae Johnson’s awful injury and health scare.

The young guard stepped up to the pressure and delivered some big games and moments on more than one occasion. Here are his stats from the season.

Stats

16 PPG, 1.4 SPG, 3.5 APG, 5.6 RPG

45.9 FG%, 40.2 3P%, 83.1 FT%

21.1 PER, 111.7 ORtg, 99.6 DRtg

Mann was excellent for the Gators and was at times their only source of offense. That usually means a lot of shot jacking and questionable choices, but he managed to avoid that for the most part.

He was hamstrung at times by the personnel he played with since the likely SEC Player of the Year missed the vast majority of the season and some of his supporting cast was a bit brutal. One thing he got to show off quite a bit of was his shot creation abilities. That is certainly a skill the Spurs could use if DeMar DeRozan ends up elsewhere this summer.

He’s not an elite athlete by any means, but he knows how to use change of pace and pull-ups to get his shots. His stepback game is excellent, he is a smooth ball handler, and has great short-area quickness. Mann has enough speed to stay in front of any guard and he was often asked to guard wings because he was playing with much shorter backcourt teammates in Noah Locke and Tyree Appleby. He’s also gotten better in his floater game as well.

One knock on Mann’s game is that he plays almost exclusively under the rim. A bigger issue is that he doesn’t make complicated reads and isn’t a top-tier passer yet. He’s solid in making simple reads and that has helped him become efficient. However, he needs to show improvement in workouts or at the combine so that he can prove to teams that he can be a primary ball-handler rather than just a secondary one.

The former Gator is a likely first-rounder and has been mocked to go anywhere from the late lottery to the early 20s.

The Spurs should be in that range and if they find themselves in the need of a guard, Mann could be a great option for them.

In using TradeNBA.com’s Mock Draft Simulator, Mann was selected with the 8th pick by the Orlando Magic. He is currently 18th on ESPN’s Big Board and 28th on the TradeNBA Big Board.

View our full list of prospects profiled on our 2021 Prospects Page.

