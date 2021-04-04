SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs played their penultimate game of their nine-game homestand on Saturday night, falling to the shorthanded Indiana Pacers 139-133 in overtime at the AT&T Center.

The loss is the second straight for the Spurs, who have lost nine of their last eleven games overall.

“We just canâ€™t give up 139 points,” a frustrated Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said. “The 139 points killed us. End of story.”

San Antonio struggled to contain T.J. McConnell, who had 18 points for Indiana, including eight in the overtime period. Caris LeVert scored 26 points to led the Pacers, who were playing without Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb.

Indiana outscored the Spurs 35-26 in the second quarter and closed the third quarter on a 9-2 run to get within a point going into the fourth quarter.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 25 points, while Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson each had 20 points for San Antonio, who concludes their nine-game homestand on Monday night against Cleveland.

DeRozan had two separate chances to give the Spurs the lead in regulation and overtime but missed two critical free throws to ice the game.

Derrick White had 18 points while Jakob Poeltl chipped in withÂ 14 points and 13 rebound for his 10th double-double this season.

The Spurs entered Saturday night’s game with a record of 21-3 when leading by 10 points but Indiana proved to be too strong when the game came down to the wire.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 24-23 on the season and will return to the court on Monday night to conclude their homestand against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

