“We didnâ€™t have the physical stature we needed to have and it showed up in second-chance points and fastbreak points,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said.

Derrick White led San Antonio with 25 points while Patty Mills added 23. DeMar DeRozan chipped in with 19 points and some key scoring in the final quarter but it would not be enough for the Spurs to get their third straight win.

After the Raptors took their biggest lead of nine points, the Spurs responded with a 13-3 run to take the lead off a White three-pointer. TheÂ Spurs will play 10 of their next 14 on the road, where they are 14-10 this season.

The Raptors were led by OG Anunoby’s 22 points. Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the shorthanded Raptors, who were down so many guards they were forced to go big for the majority of the game.

We made a lot of mistakes defensively,” DeRozan said. “We lost guys. They killed us on the boards. They definitely kicked our ass on the boards. That kind of hurt. And we let them get out in transition and get some buckets. I feel like everything was basically on us.”

UP NEXT:

The Spurs will return home to the AT&T Center on Friday to welcome the Portland Trail Blazers to the friendly confines at 7:30 p.m.