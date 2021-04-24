After nearly a year without fans, the UFC returns to pay-per-view with 15,000 in attendance for UFC 261. Headlined by Usman vs Masvidal 2 in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Saturdayâ€™s card features a trio of title fights and six current or former champions.

Nearly worthy of the main event itself, Jessica Andrade is chasing championship status once again on Saturday night, now in the flyweight class against Valentina Shevchenko (20-3). Making the step up in weight class from 115lbs to 125lbs, Andrade made the move to, as a recent DAZN article noted, is â€œa less stacked division.â€�

Andrade won her first fight at the higher weight last fall, and now finds herself in contention for the title. Her opponent, the reigning champion of the flyweight, Shevchenko, has successfully defended her title four times, and looks to do it again. Nicknamed â€œTheÂ Bulletâ€�, Shevchenko has won her last six fights, including when she claimed the belt against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2018, which was previously vacated by Amanda Nunues. Arguably the greatest female fighter the sport has ever seen, Nunes is in fact the only person to defeat Shevchenko in the UFC. Andrade has her work cut out for her. (early prelims, prelims and main card) are available for one fee of $24.99.

When is Shevchenko vs Andrade @ UFC 261

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 is on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The main card starts at 10pm EST / 7pm CST with Anthony Smith (34-16) vs Jimmy Crute (12-1). The early prelims will begin at 5:45pm EST, with the prelims following at approximately 8pm EST.

The bout between Shevchenko and Andrade is the third-to-last fight of the evening, ahead of Zhang vs Namajunas and Usman vs Masvidal 2.

Where is UFC 261: UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal 2 is at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Dana White has announced that 15,000 fans will be in attendance. This is the first UFC event open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began last spring.

How to Watch UFC 261:Â Usman vs Masvidal 2 is a pay-per-view event on ESPN+. The early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass and the prelims are available without the pay-per-view price tag.

Free Stream for UFC 261: Unfortunately, there isnâ€™t a free stream for UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2, or at least one you should trust. If youâ€™re looking to avoid breaking the bank for this event, we recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contracts or VPN service required, PremiumTV is the place to go for entertainment and sporting events. This weekend, all three rounds (early prelims, prelims and main card) are available for one fee of $24.99.

UFC 261 Betting Odds

Usman aims to be named the UFC’s best pound-for-pound fighter after a win on Saturday, and Vegas thinks he will. Usmanâ€™s line is set at -455 (bet $4 to win $1), while Masvidal is +350 (bet $1 to win $3.50) to win per DraftKings.

In the co-main event, the champion, Zhang, is favored at -200 against her challengerâ€™s +165. The first title fight of the night, Shevchenko vs Andrade for the womenâ€™s flyweight belt has Shevchenko favored. As of Friday, DraftKings has her -455 versus +350 for Andrade.

If youâ€™re looking to get in on the action with either fantasy or placing a bet*, be sure to check out DraftKings.com to get started today.

*Check with your local laws before placing any bets to make sure it is legal in your state. Terms and conditions apply.

