The San Antonio Spurs played a two-game series with the Denver Nuggets but despite a good effort, fell in both games at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday and Friday night.

The losses were the fifth straight for San Antonio, who currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Spurs are just 2-8 in their last 10 games.

In case you missed it, here’s a recap of the series against the Nuggets.

Wednesday: Spurs 96, Nuggets 106

The Spurs took to the court on Wednesday against the Nuggets, falling 106-96. San Antonio started the game strong, taking a 32-30 lead into the second period.

Derrick White and Dejounte Murray scored 18 points for the struggling Spurs, while DeMar DeRozan shot 38 percent and added 14 points.

“Poor play by too many people,” San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich said. “Second team’s got to play better. You just look at the plus/minus from the last few games – first team is doing pretty well, but off the bench we’ve been just destroyed and it happened again tonight.”

San Antonio struggled to contain All-Star Nikola Jokic, who posted 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. added 18 points for Denver, who won their sixth straight game.

Friday: Spurs 119, Nuggets 121

The Spurs had a much better outing on Friday night but still fell 121-119. Denver came out of the games strong, leading 36-26 after the first quarter. Jokic was a beast both inside and on the perimeter for the Nuggets.

“We shared the ball great the entire game,” Popovich said. “But the 3-point deal didnâ€™t work for us. We were great in a lot of categories, 33 assists is fantastic, really proud of ’em.”

San Antonio rallied in the forth quarter to cut a double digit deficit into single digits, outscoring Denver 36-25. Derrick White led the Spurs with 25 points on 56 percent shooting while DeRozan added 24 points.

The Spurs got Lonnie Walker IV back after missing nine games with a wrist injury. Walker scored eight points in 17 minutes.

Jokic led Denver with a triple-double, posting 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists. Porter Jr. added 22 points while Will Barton chipped in 18.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 24-26 on the season and will return to the court on Sunday when they face the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m.

