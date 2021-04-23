The 2021 World Snooker Championship is an ongoing professional snooker tournament, taking place from 17 April to 3 May 2021 at Sheffield, England. There are two players making a debut in the competition this year â€“ English pair Mark Joyce and Sam Craigie. The top prize is Â£500,000. Snooker may not be a huge sport in the U.S., but we’re sure there are still some American fans looking for a World Championship snooker live stream. Watch World Snooker Championship 2021 Live.
A total of 128 players went for a qualification which took place on 7 to 14 April at the nearby English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. Out of all these players, only 16 players will qualify for the first round which will be complete by the 16 players based on the rankings.
World Snooker Championship 2021Â Information
Date: 17 April â€“ 3 May
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
TV Channel: BBC
The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the World Snooker Championship â€“ and best of all that means you can tune in for FREE. You can catch every session of the tournament on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four for live broadcasts â€“ and use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables.
World Snooker Championship 2021 Preview
The latest news is that former Judd Trump has eased into the second round with a 10-4 win drubbing of Liam Highfield while and former world champion Stuart Bingham has knocked out world number nine Ding Junhui.
Mark Williams (12), Barry Hawkins (11) and Judd Trump (2) made it beyond outsiders Sam Craigie, Matthew Selt and Liam Highfield respectively by advantages of at least six frames each.
Ronnie Oâ€™Sullivan the reigning world champion is seeded first whilst the world number one Judd Trump is second. Former world champions Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are seeded third and fourth respectively. Oâ€™Sullivan, who is seeded number one for the famous tournament in Sheffield, has come agonisingly close in five finals so far this season.
World No. 1 Judd Trump became the latest world champion to fall foul of the â€˜Crucible Curseâ€™ last year, but as ever heâ€™s one of the favourites in Sheffield, alongside 2009 winner Neil Robertson, six-timer Ronnie and three-time champ Mark Selby.
2021 World Snooker Championship schedule
The action started on Saturday, April 17 and continues for just over two weeks. We’ve got the full schedule for you below:
Second round:Â Tuesday, April 20 â€“ Monday, April 26
Ronnie Oâ€™Sullivan vs Anthony McGill
Thursday, April 22nd â€“ 1pm
Friday, April 23rd â€“ 10am and 7pm
Stuart Bingham vs Jamie Jones
Sunday, April 25th â€“ 10am and 7pm
Monday, April 26th â€“ 1pm
John Higgins vs Mark Williams
Friday, April 23rd â€“ 2:30pm
Saturday, April 24th â€“ 10am and 7pm
Mark Allen vs Mark Selby
Saturday, April 24th â€“ 2:30pm
Sunday, April 25th â€“ 2:30pm
Monday, April 26th â€“ 7pm
Neil Robertson vs Jack Lisowski
Thursday, April 22nd â€“ 7pm
Friday, April 23rd â€“ 2:30pm
Saturday, April 24th â€“ 10am
Barry Hawkins vs Kyren Wilson
Friday, April 23rd â€“ 10am and 7pm
Saturday, April 24th â€“ 2:30pm
Shaun Murphy vs Yan Bingtao
Saturday, April 24th â€“ 7pm
Sunday, April 25th â€“ 2:30pm
Monday, April 26th â€“ 7pm
David Gilbert vs Judd Trump
Sunday, April 25th â€“ 10am and 7pm
Monday, April 26th â€“ 1pm
Quarter-finals:Â Tuesday, April 27 â€“ Wednesday, April 28
Semi-finals:Â Thursday, April 29 â€“ Saturday, May 1
Final:Â Sunday, May 2 â€“ Monday, May 3
World Snooker Championship 2021 Live Stream Online Without Cable
Coverage of the World Snooker Championship is readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms. Many Sky Sports customers will already have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just Â£4.99 per month or Â£39.99 for a full year.
If you’re not in front of a TV, theÂ BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn’t cost a penny to stream if you’re located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Watch Local tv For World Snooker Championship 2021.
If you’re already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and itsÂ Eurosport PlayerÂ streaming service, which costs Â£6.99 a month or Â£39.99 for the year.
Watch the 2021 World Championship online in the US
While pool may be the more prominent table sport in the States, snooker fans in US can nevertheless watch all of this year’s World Snooker Championship live via DAZN’s pretty comprehensive coverage.
The American can also witness this time the World Snooker Championship on DAZN US who aquired the broadcasting rights of the World Snooker Championship. The DAZN subscription would cost around $19.99 a month.
World Snooker Championship 2021 Live in the UK
The BBC hold broadcasting rights to World Snooker Championship 2021 in the UK. The fans can watch the World Snooker Championship in the UK or Ireland on BBC One, Two, and Four.
BBC is one of the popular broadcasters in the UK and the company gives the option to the fans to watch highlights using Red Button. Viewers who are away from their home or in the office but want to catch the World Snooker live streaming, in th that case they can tune into iPlayer streaming service.
