The 2021 World Snooker Championship is an ongoing professional snooker tournament, taking place from 17 April to 3 May 2021 at Sheffield, England. There are two players making a debut in the competition this year â€“ English pair Mark Joyce and Sam Craigie. The top prize is Â£500,000. Snooker may not be a huge sport in the U.S., but we’re sure there are still some American fans looking for a World Championship snooker live stream. Watch World Snooker Championship 2021 Live.

A total of 128 players went for a qualification which took place on 7 to 14 April at the nearby English Institute of Sport in Sheffield. Out of all these players, only 16 players will qualify for the first round which will be complete by the 16 players based on the rankings.

World Snooker Championship 2021Â Information

Date: 17 April â€“ 3 May

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV Channel: BBC

Live Stream:Â Watch here

The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the national treasure that is the World Snooker Championship â€“ and best of all that means you can tune in for FREE. You can catch every session of the tournament on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four for live broadcasts â€“ and use the Red Button to watch highlights and action from additional tables.

World Snooker Championship 2021 Preview

The latest news is that former Judd Trump has eased into the second round with a 10-4 win drubbing of Liam Highfield while and former world champion Stuart Bingham has knocked out world number nine Ding Junhui.

Mark Williams (12), Barry Hawkins (11) and Judd Trump (2) made it beyond outsiders Sam Craigie, Matthew Selt and Liam Highfield respectively by advantages of at least six frames each.

Ronnie Oâ€™Sullivan the reigning world champion is seeded first whilst the world number one Judd Trump is second. Former world champions Neil Robertson and Mark Selby are seeded third and fourth respectively. Oâ€™Sullivan, who is seeded number one for the famous tournament in Sheffield, has come agonisingly close in five finals so far this season.

World No. 1 Judd Trump became the latest world champion to fall foul of the â€˜Crucible Curseâ€™ last year, but as ever heâ€™s one of the favourites in Sheffield, alongside 2009 winner Neil Robertson, six-timer Ronnie and three-time champ Mark Selby.

2021 World Snooker Championship schedule

The action started on Saturday, April 17 and continues for just over two weeks. We’ve got the full schedule for you below:

Second round:Â Tuesday, April 20 â€“ Monday, April 26

Ronnie Oâ€™Sullivan vs Anthony McGill

Thursday, April 22nd â€“ 1pm

Friday, April 23rd â€“ 10am and 7pm

Stuart Bingham vs Jamie Jones

Sunday, April 25th â€“ 10am and 7pm

Monday, April 26th â€“ 1pm

John Higgins vs Mark Williams

Friday, April 23rd â€“ 2:30pm

Saturday, April 24th â€“ 10am and 7pm

Mark Allen vs Mark Selby

Saturday, April 24th â€“ 2:30pm

Sunday, April 25th â€“ 2:30pm

Monday, April 26th â€“ 7pm

Neil Robertson vs Jack Lisowski

Thursday, April 22nd â€“ 7pm

Friday, April 23rd â€“ 2:30pm

Saturday, April 24th â€“ 10am

Barry Hawkins vs Kyren Wilson

Friday, April 23rd â€“ 10am and 7pm

Saturday, April 24th â€“ 2:30pm

Shaun Murphy vs Yan Bingtao

Saturday, April 24th â€“ 7pm

Sunday, April 25th â€“ 2:30pm

Monday, April 26th â€“ 7pm

David Gilbert vs Judd Trump

Sunday, April 25th â€“ 10am and 7pm

Monday, April 26th â€“ 1pm

Quarter-finals:Â Tuesday, April 27 â€“ Wednesday, April 28

Semi-finals:Â Thursday, April 29 â€“ Saturday, May 1

Final:Â Sunday, May 2 â€“ Monday, May 3

World Snooker Championship 2021 Live Stream Online Without Cable

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship is readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms. Many Sky Sports customers will already have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just Â£4.99 per month or Â£39.99 for a full year.

If you’re not in front of a TV, theÂ BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn’t cost a penny to stream if you’re located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Watch Local tv For World Snooker Championship 2021.

If you’re already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and itsÂ Eurosport PlayerÂ streaming service, which costs Â£6.99 a month or Â£39.99 for the year.

Watch the 2021 World Championship online in the US

While pool may be the more prominent table sport in the States, snooker fans in US can nevertheless watch all of this year’s World Snooker Championship live via DAZN’s pretty comprehensive coverage.

The American can also witness this time the World Snooker Championship on DAZN US who aquired the broadcasting rights of the World Snooker Championship. The DAZN subscription would cost around $19.99 a month.

World Snooker Championship 2021 Live in the UK

The BBC hold broadcasting rights to World Snooker Championship 2021 in the UK. The fans can watch the World Snooker Championship in the UK or Ireland on BBC One, Two, and Four.

BBC is one of the popular broadcasters in the UK and the company gives the option to the fans to watch highlights using Red Button. Viewers who are away from their home or in the office but want to catch the World Snooker live streaming, in th that case they can tune into iPlayer streaming service.

