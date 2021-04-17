Saturdayâ€™s Monster Energy AMA Supercross event will mark the end of a three-race stand at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the 450 championship race has tightened significantly entering Round 15.

After a dominant victory Tuesday in Round 14, Ken Roczen has closed the gap to 13 points behind championship leader Cooper Webb with three races remaining in the season.

Atlanta 3 AMA Supercross events schedule

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

7:03 p.m:Â 250SX Heat #1 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (Finishers 1 â€“ 9 advance to Main)

7:18 p.m.:Â 250SX Heat #2 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (1 â€“ 9 to Main)

7:32 p.m.:Â 450SX Heat #1 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (1 â€“ 9 to Main)

7:46 p.m.:Â 450SX Heat #2 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (1 â€“ 9 to Main)

8:09 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier â€“ 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders (Finishers 1 â€“ 4 to Main)

8:22 p.m.:Â 450SX Last Chance Qualifier â€“ 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders (1 â€“ 4 to Main)

8:49 p.m.:Â 250SXÂ Main Event â€“ 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event â€“ 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders

Atlanta 3 AMA Supercross Preview

TV coverage of Round 15 will be shown on tape delay at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. For the first time in the season, the top 20 werenâ€™t all within two seconds. Ken Roczen and Malcolm Stewart moved up to first and second place, sitting in the minute and 39 second lap time. Aaron Plessinger continued to surprise us as he took away the top position from Ken Roczen but it was Jason Anderson who would squeeze by and be the fastest rider in the first timed qualifying session.

Atlanta 2 AMA Supercross Round 15 Online from anywhere?

Quick view for 2021 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule

Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

250SX West Standings – 2021

