A week after facing off in San Antonio, the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are set to clash in Miami tonight for the final game of their regular-season series.

After the Spurs were blown out by 20 points, 107-87, on their home court, halting their win streak and allowing the Heat to extend their streak to three games, the Spurs will be hoping to extend their winning streak to four games and continue the Heat’s skid to two straight losses.

The Spurs are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 31-29 record, and a win tonight could give them the edge over the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place. The Spurs are 7-3 in their last ten games but will be without Derrick White, who has been the catalyst in the Spurs’ improvement lately.

The Heat are seventh in the East, but they are 5-5 in their last ten games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Streaming info



Date: 4/28/21

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Arena: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

Spurs: Derrick White, Trey LylesÂ (Out).

Heat: Victor Oladipo (Out), Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn (Questionable).

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

The Spurs looked to be in dire straits as they floundered under the .500 mark before their recent three-game winning streak. One of the Spurs’ biggest issues has been behind the arch, in both shooting and defense, and they seem to have remedied that lately with Lonnie Walker IV returning and Derrick White’s stellar play before coming down with an injury.

The Spurs had a big win on Monday night in overtime over the Washington Wizards. While Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal had big games, so too did several Spurs players.

“You wouldn’t exactly say it was a defensive clinic by either team,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “We couldn’t stop them, and they couldn’t stop us.”

In the 146-143 win, DeMar DeRozan finished with 37 points and 10 assists. Dejounte Murray had a big night as well with 25 points, 17 big boards, and five assists. They were two of seven players to reach double figures, including Keldon Johnson with 21 and Rudy Gay off the bench with 17 to help lead the second unit.

The Spurs’ three-point defense will be put to the test tonight, especially against Tyler Herro, if he plays, and Duncan Robinson.

Heat Projected Starting 5

PG: Kendrick Nunn

SG: Jimmy Butler

SF: Trevor Ariza

PF: Duncan Robinson

C: Bam Adebayo

Heat Analysis

The Heat split their series with the Chicago Bulls recently, winning 106-101 on Saturday before dropping Monday night’s game 110-102.

With Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn out, even a 33-point night from Jimmy Butler wasn’t enough and only three Heat players got into double digits.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We had guys out, but nobody cares what any particular team is going through. Every team is going through something.”

The Bulls had no trouble scoring, and normally a defensive presence, Bam Adebayo had just six rebounds in the game.

The Heat hope to get their players back tonight to better protect their home court.

San Antonio Spurs and Heat DFS PicksÂ

DeMar DeRozan is coming off a big game, but Jimmy Butler is always a tough assignment, so I’m gonna opt in favor of Dejounte Murray, who is also coming off a monster performance. He is projected for 35.9 points tonight and is available on DraftKings for $7.3k.

Butler is my pick for the Heat. Herro always seems to play well against the Spurs and with Derrick White out, he may look to exploit that, but Butler is slated for a 46.1 point game and comes with a 9.5k salary.

Spurs vs. Heat Betting

Spurs Spread: +5

Spurs Moneyline: +172

Heat Spread: -5

Heat Moneyline: -205

Over/Under Points Total: NA

The Heat are opening up as five-point favorites to win tonight’s game at home. They are 18-14 at home this season.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.

The post San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat 4/28/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat 4/28/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds