The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat are both looking to extend winning streaks tonight as they face off in San Antonio tonight.

The Spurs have won two straight over the Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers, but are still in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 28-28 record. Things seem to be trending upwards for the team and their young core as they have been able to pull out some much-needed wins lately, but they’ll have another big challenge on the docket tonight.

The Heat have a 30-28 record and are seventh in the East. They have also won their last two games and are 6-4 in their last 10. While Miami has been shorthanded recently, they were able to pick up wins over the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Streaming info



Date: 4/21/21

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Arena: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

Spurs: Trey LylesÂ (Out).

Heat: Victor Oladipo (Out), Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro (Questionable).

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Derrick White

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

Heading into their Saturday night game against the Phoenix Suns, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that the struggling Spurs would succumb to one of the top teams in the league in the Phoenix Suns. The Spurs even rested several players and were fined for it.

But instead of rolling over and taking their third straight loss, the young Spurs, without DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills, and Jakob Poeltl, found a way to win – big. They blew out the Suns 111-85 as rookie Devin Vassell had 18 points and Rudy Gay joined him off the bench for 19. The Spurs’ defense allowed only three Suns players to reach double figures, and only one was a starter.

They were able to sustain that success in a 109-94 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Guard Derrick White, who has had strong performances lately, was the catalyst yet again, with 25 points.

“(Indiana was) undermanned tonight obviously, but that’s where you have to take care of business, so I think we did a good job in that regard and didn’t let up,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “That’s a team that is hard to guard because of their movement and their tenacity. I am glad we got it done.”

If the Heat get any of their starters back, they’ll need their young players to grind it out yet again to pick up their third straight win.

Heat Projected Starting 5

PG: Kendrick Nunn

SG: Jimmy Butler

SF: Trevor Ariza

PF: Duncan Robinson

C: Bam Adebayo

Heat Analysis

The Miami Heat have been shorthanded lately, but that hasn’t stopped them from going on a short winning streak. On Monday night in Houston, point guard Kendrick Nunn got hot, scoring 30 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Andre Iguodala, who started the game, finished with 16 points, and they got 19 points from their reserve duo of Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic.

With three starters out, the Heat had to be ready to put the next guy up as several players saw larger roles and minutes.

“That’s our culture, guys being ready to go and guys wanting to leave their mark on the game,” Iguodala said. “Tonight was one of those nights where we had a lot of guys leave their mark.”

They drastically increase their chances of a win if Butler and Adebayo can return tonight, but if not, head coach Erik Spoelstra says his players will have to be ready to step in.

San Antonio Spurs and Heat DFS PicksÂ

With DeMar DeRozan getting rest recently, he should be ready for a tough matchup against the Heat. On DraftKings, he is projected for 39.3 fantasy points at a salary of $8.4k. With the way Derrick White is playing, I would not look past him as a value addition to your team for just $6.3k, which should allow you to stay under your salary cap.

For Miami, a lot depends on if players make it back active. I’d go with Bam Adebayo if he plays. He’s slated for a 42.3 point game, but you’ll need to reserve $8.3k for him. If he does not play, Kendrick Nunn is coming off a big game, and his salary makes him hard to pass up.

Spurs vs. Heat Betting

Spurs Spread: +0.5

Spurs Moneyline: -110

Heat Spread: +0.5

Heat Moneyline: -110

Over/Under Points Total: 215.5 points

The Spurs opened as 1.5-point favorites, but there seems to be a lot of movement and the live numbers show the Spurs and Heat with identical spread and moneyline numbers. This could change even more when injury news breaks closer to the game.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.

The post San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat 4/21/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat 4/21/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds