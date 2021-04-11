The San Antonio Spurs and division rival Dallas Mavericks will be renewing their rivalry tonight in the American Airlines Center.

The Spurs are currently 9th in the Western Conference with a 24-26 record, while the Mavs have a 29-22 record, including a big win coming recently against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Spurs will be looking to get back into the win column after losing their last five games. On the other end of the spectrum are the Mavericks, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and hitting their stride at just the right time.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Streaming info



Date:11/11/2021

Time: 7 pm

Arena: American Airlines Center

Channel: NBATV, Bally Sports Southwest

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+, Fox Sports Go

Injury Report

Spurs: Gorgui Dieng, Trey Lyles (out)

Mavs: Tyrell Terry, JJ Redrick, Willie Cauley-Stein (out)

Spurs Possible Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Derrick White

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

The San Antonio Spurs are struggling to put an end to their losing streak. They have lost five straight, and their last win was against the Sacramento Kings back on April 1.

This season is not going well for the Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich is not impressed with his team’s performance.Â

He attributed it to â€œpoor play by too many peopleâ€�. He also added that the â€œsecond teamâ€™s got to play better. You just look at the plus/minus from the last few games â€“ the first team is doing pretty well, but off the bench weâ€™ve been just destroyed and it happened again tonight (Wednesday).â€�Â

As the season progresses, the Spursâ€™ performance has been concerning, especially considering their losses that have come against sub .500 teams.Â

They are struggling to defend and the scoring ratio beyond the arch has suffered

Mavs Projected Starting 5

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Josh Richardson

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: Maxi Kleber

C: Kristaps Porzingis

Mavs Analysis

The Dallas Mavericks look to extend their winning ways after defeating Milwaukee Bucks oin their home court recently. They also proved that what happened in Houston on Wednesday was completely an aberration.Â

The Mavs looked tired as they had to play back to back matches but still managed to clinch the victory against the Bbucks. The standouts of the game were Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Their performance led the Mavs to the win. Doncic scored 27 points, Porzingis had 26 points and 17 rebounds. Playing on consecutive days, the Mavs still managed to snatch the victory from Bucks 116-101 on Thursday night.

Coach Carlisle seemed to be pleased with his teamâ€™s performance.

Â â€œIt was a very competitive game, a combative game â€” a lot of emotional things going on out there,â€� Carlisle said. â€œBut I thought the number one overall positive in the game was how we held our poise after the run that Milwaukee made at the end of the third quarter.

â€œWeâ€™re proud as a team. Great bounce back after the disappointment of (Wednesday) night.â€�

San Antonio Spurs and Mavericks DFS PicksÂ

Dejounte Murray seems to be a nice value pickup with a Draft Kings salary of $7.4K for 35.5 fantasy points. DeMar DeRozan is always a solid pick as well.

For the Mavs, it’s hard to go in any other direction aside from Luka Doncic. He has an $11k salary and is projected for 55.4 points.

Spurs vs. Mavs Betting

Spurs Spread: +6

Spurs Moneyline: +210

Mavs Spread: -6

Mavs Moneyline: -150

Over/Under Points Total: 220.5 points

The Mavericks are six-point favorites to win tonight on their home court.

Waich Mahmoud contributed to this preview

