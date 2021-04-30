After seeing their three-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt at the hands of the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Spurs continue their East coast trip with a visit to TD Garden for their second game this season against the Boston Celtics.

The Spurs won the first game 110-106 back in January, and they’d love to get another win before returning home on Sunday to face a very tough Philadelphia 76ers team.

The Spurs are 31-30 on the season, have won six of their last 10 games and currently sit at ninth place in the Western Conference.

The Celtics 33-30, have also won six of their last 10 and are sixth in the East.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics Streaming info



Date: 4/30/21

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Arena: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports-Boston

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

Spurs: Derrick White, Trey Lyles (Out)

Celtics: Kemba Walker (Out)

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Devin Vassell

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

It’s clear that the loss of Derrick White is not a small one. White had really been shining in the month of April and was helping the Spurs start to turn things around, which is why the noise you heard coming from San Antonio on Wednesday night was not the storming, it was more like the disappointment when coach Gregg Popovich said White was expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Although White was out, the Spurs, and especially their young core, fought valiantly against the Heat. They tried to rally back in the fourth quarter behind a triple-double from Dejounte Murray, who had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but the Heat defended their home court.

“I love this group — it’s the best part of what we do,” Popovich said. “They might go through bad periods for three, four, five minutes, but they keep playing, they don’t give in. We’re just trying to reduce mistakes, get some more experience for some guys, and it’s paying off slowly but surely.

“We had some open threes that we executed really well and didn’t fall — that’s basketball.”

With White out, Popovich has decided to start rookie Devin Vassell at off guard and bring Lonnie Walker IV off the bench in a Manu Ginobili-esque role. Walker did well in the role, scoring 18 points off the bench, and the extra minutes for Vassell will be a positive for his development. He will likely be put to the test tonight against Boston’s Jaylen Brown.

Celtics Projected Starting 5

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Evan Fournier

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Tristan Thompson

Celtics Analysis

With Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker out on Wednesday night, the Celtics leaned heavily on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to exact some revenge on the Charlotte Hornets, who had just defeated them a few games prior.

“That’s what it’s all about — turning it up a notch, hitting the next level,” Brown said. “Season’s on the line, you’ve got to play with that urgency. It’s a part of my responsibility to spark that in everybody else, so I gotta come to play every single night.

“I feel like every leader should want to do that,” he added. “You can’t just be all talk. You’ve got to back it up and be the example, not just say it.”

Brown finished the game with 38 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Tatum had 35 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Aaron Nesmith came off the bench for 15 points and nine rebounds, scoring some key points for the Celtics with two of their starters unable to reach double figures.

With Smart back, Boston becomes even more dangerous with another capable three-point shooter and defender. He’ll try to corral Dejounte Murray, who is coming off two big performances for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs and Celtics DFS Picks

Dejounte Murray has had two big fantasy performances in a row, so he’ll be the pick for the Spurs tonight. He’s available for just $7.5k on Draft Kings and is expected to bring in 36.2 fantasy points. DeMar DeRozan is always a safe pick, but we see Murray as more of a multi-cat performer.

For the Celtics, both Tatum and Brown are safe bets. While Draft Kings has Tatum higher, I’m going with Brown, who has a projection of 41.3 points and a salary of $8.8k.

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting

Spurs Spread: +4.5

Spurs Moneyline: +150

Celtics Spread: -4.5

Celtics Moneyline: -170

Over/Under Points Total: 221

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite to win tonight’s game at home. They are 20-11 at home this season and are 22-16 as the favorite. The Spurs are 12-15 as the underdog but have a solid 16-10 record on the road.

Betting information via Lineups.com. NBA betting is only legal in sportsbooks in some states like New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. If you’re in a state with legal sports betting, you can signup through an exclusive sign-up bonus from Bovada.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs and check back for a full game recap after the game.

The post San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics 4/30/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics 4/30/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds