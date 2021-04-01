The San Antonio Spurs are on the back end of a back-to-back tonight as they take on the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks.

San Antonio is currently 8th in the Western Conference at 24-21. They won their last game last night against the Sacramento Kings and are 5-5 in their last 10.

The Atlanta Hawks are seventh in the East with a 23-24 record. They are on a two-game skid and are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

This will be the second game of the regular-season series with the Hawks. The Spurs topped the Hawks 125-114 on February 12 behind big games from DeMar DeRozan and Keldon Johnson.

San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks Streaming info



Date: 4/1/21

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Arena: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast-Atlanta

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

Spurs: Keita-Bates Diop, Gorgui Dieng, Trey Lyles, Lonnie Walker IV (Out).

Hawks: Kris Dunn, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Cam Reddish (Out).

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Derrick White

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

The Spurs have struggled lately and had lost five of their last six games before entering last night’s game against the Sacramento Kings. What’s even more concerning is that some of those losses have come against sub .500 teams.

In their first game on Monday night against the Kings, they lost badly 132-115, but they had more help last night as seven Spurs scored in double figures. Veteran guard Patty Mills said there wasn’t much changed in the overall game plan.

“To be honest, it is a little bit of pride,” Mills said. “It’s not like it was a massive change in the game plan, if any at all — it was just executing the game plan better than we did the other night. We felt like we dropped one on Monday when we didn’t play our best. We’re trying to really get better as a group, and we’ve did that (Wednesday).”

The Spurs have struggled to defend the three and they haven’t been able to score beyond the arch much, so that will be a concern entering tonight’s game. The Hawks backcourt of Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic along with Danilo Gallinari, all love scoring from deep, so the Spurs will have to be on their rotations.

Hawks Projected Starting 5

PG: Trae Young

SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic

SF: Tony Snell

PF: Danilo Gallinari

C: Clint Capela

Hawks Analysis

The Hawks are hoping to stop their losing streak from extending to three games tonight. After a nice win against the Golden State Warriors, the Hawks lost badly to the Denver Nuggets and couldn’t get it done on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Trae Young had a big game with 19 points and 13 assists, but two of the Hawks’ starters were limited.

The Hawks are hoping to get some added scoring punch once Lou Williams becomes activated. Apparently Williams considered retirement after being traded by the Clippers, but he seems all in on the Hawks now.

“Now that I’m here … I’ve been embraced,” Williams said. “The guys, it seems like they want me here. So I’m ready to get back to work. I’m going to make this push and move forward.”

San Antonio Spurs and Hawks DFS PicksÂ

Dejounte Murray is usually my go-to pick here, but since he is salaried higher on FanDuel, I’m going with DeMar DeRozan. He is projected for 33.9 fantasy points and is a steal at $7.7k. He had a big game last night, so we’ll see if he can continue that trend.

For the Hawks, Clint Capela is a nice value pick, but it’s hard to pass on Trae Young. His assist numbers have been off the charts lately and his shooting percentages should help as well. He is available for $8.7k and is projected to finish with 40 fantasy points.

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting

Spurs Spread: -1

Spurs Moneyline: -115

Hawks Spread: +1

Hawks Moneyline: -105

Over/Under Points Total: 220.5 points

The Spurs are favored slightly by one point to win tonight’s game at home. San Antonio is 13-0-9 at home this season, while the Hawks are 12-14-1 on the road.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.

The post San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks 4/1/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks 4/1/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds