The 2021 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament is officially underway in Monaco and is ready to heat up. Bringing together tennisâ€™ best for just the second ATP 1000 event of the season (the BNP Paribas Open was postponed), the initial round of 64 is coming to an end. Up next, in the round of 32, top-ranked players Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Rafael Nadal, as well as Roger Federer, will take to the clay. Watch Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2021 Live.

When is the 2021 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament began on Sunday, April 10, 2021, with qualifiers, and runs through the championship match that is currently scheduled for April 18, 2021. Competition match schedules are updated daily on the ATP Tour website, including start times and match results.

Check the 2021 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament Online



The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament for 2021 is broadcast exclusively by the Tennis Channel. The Tennis Channel is available on certain cable and satellite providers, such as PremiumTV, but is primarily available through streaming services.

Best Stream services Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament

Tennis fans looking to stream the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament have a variety of options to select from, starting directly through the ATP on ATP Tennis TV.

ATP Tennis TV gives subscribers access to all ATP tennis events throughout the season, including ATP 1000, ATP 500, ATP 250, and ATP Finals tournaments – all with no ads. Additionally, the service comes with the ATP archive that includes thousands of full match replays. Streamable through SmartTVâ€™s, web browsers, gaming consoles, and mobile devices, ATP Tennis TV subscriptions start at $14.99 per month, or annually for $119.99.

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament is also available for streaming through FuboTV and SlingTV, both requiring the purchase of the sports package add-on.

FuboTV starts at $64.99 per month, and the Tennis Channel is available in both the Fubo Extra and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on packages. Fubo Extra is an additional $7.99 per month, whereas the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone is an extra $10.99. Fubo Extra includes the additional entertainment and sports channels, while Sports Plus is solely more sports.

SlingTV is a lower base cost at just $35 per month for either the Blue or Orange channel packages. The Sling Blue package is geared more for entertainment and news consumers, while Sling Orange is more ideal for sports fans and families. Both packages are available for $50. The Sports Extra package for both Blue and Orange includes the Tennis Channel, though the rest of the channels in the add-on vary between the colors.

Free Stream for the 2021 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament

The 2021 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament is only available via paid stream, though can be accessed for free on FuboTV by signing up for a trial of the service. The trial lasts seven days, after which FuboTV will charge the credit card provided at signup if the service is not canceled before. When signing up for the trial, be sure to activate the Fubo Extra or Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-ons.

About the 2021 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament is back, featuring some of the biggest names in men’s tennis. Novak Djokovic enters the tournament as the top-ranked player in the FedEx ATP rankings, followed by Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal at second and third respectively.

Djokovic has won the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament twice, in 2013 and 2015. The 2013 victory was over Nadal, who had won the event the previous eight consecutive times. Nadal took home the tournament again in 2016, repeating as event champion in 2017 and 2018 as well. In 2019, the last time the tournament took place, Nadal was defeated in the semi-finals by Fabio Fognini, who would go on to win the event.

