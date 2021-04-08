The 85th Masters Golf begins Thursday at 3-7:30 p.m. ET. The Masters coverage of the 2021 Masters will be split between CBS and ESPN. The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN, and the third and fourth rounds can be seen on CBS. Watch the Masters Golf Live Here

Jordan Spieth hopes to have turned a page subsequent to finishing a 3 1/2-year winless dry spell finally week’s Valero Texas Open. Rory McIlory has a lot of motivation as he attempts to end a difficult Grand Slam pursue. Eighth-positioned Brooks Kopeka will battle through the agony following knee a medical procedure on March 16.

The azaleas were blasting. The greens previously had that gleam on them from a bounty of warm daylight. The course is firm. Billy Horschel understood that on the fifteenth opening when his subsequent endeavor to arrive at the green cleared the water and landed securely on the front part of the green.

The Masters Golf 2021 Viewing Guide

Dates: April 7-11

April 7-11 TV channels: ESPN, CBS

ESPN, CBS Live stream: ESPN+, Masters.com, Golf Pass

This year, nearly six months after his win, Johnson is back on the course in Augusta to attempt history again; Looking to become the first back-to-back winner of The Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. To do so, heâ€™ll have to hold off a field that includes Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Speith, to name a few.

When Is The Masters Tournament 2021

The Masters gets underway at Augusta National in Georgia for the 87th time on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with the first tee times scheduled for 8 am EST / 5am PST. The bigger names in the event donâ€™t tee off until the 10am hour, when Koepka and former Masters winner, Bubba Watson, get started at 10:06 am EST. From there, the names keep rolling, with Sergio Garcia, McIlroy, Reed, and Rahm shortly after.

Tiger Woods Masters Golf Preview 2021

The Masters are back and this time the storied major is taking place in April again â€” just six months after the rescheduled 2020 event in November. The course is expected to play much different than it did last time out, when Dustin Johnson captured the green jacket with a 20-under total, breaking the scoring record previously held by Tiger Woods.

One interesting contender to watch will be Brooks Koepka, who had surgery just weeks ago on March 16 after dislocating his right kneecap. He is still limited in numerous ways by the injury, but thatâ€™s not keeping him from competing at Augusta National.

Past winners of the Masters

2020: Dustin Johnson (-20)

2019: Tiger Woods (-13)

2018: Patrick Reed (-15)

2017: Sergio Garcia (-9) *After Playoff over Justin Rose

2016: Danny Willett (-5)

2015: Jordan Spieth (-18)

The Masters 2021 Live Stream Free Online Without Cable

CBSÂ andÂ ESPNÂ hold U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2021 Masters Tournament. A variety of cord-cutting services are available withÂ free trials. You can also watch theÂ CBS broadcast.

The best service we found which cost only $19.99 for four days of Masters Golf online without cable or VPN. Check the service here.

Living in the UK?Â Sky SportsÂ is your best bet for catching the 2021 Masters. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

85th The Masters Golf TV Schedule

Day 1 â€“ THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Featured Groups: All day (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (15 and 16): 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Day 2 â€“ FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Featured Groups: All day (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (15 and 16): 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Day 3 â€“ SATURDAY APRIL 10

Featured Groups: All day (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (15 and 16): 12:30-6:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Day 4 â€“ SUNDAY APRIL 11

Featured Groups: All day (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

Featured Holes (15 and 16): 12:30-6:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com)

2021 Masters Tournament First Day Tee Times

ROUND 1

7:45 AM Lee Elder (Honorary Starter) Gary Player (Honorary Starter) Jack Nicklaus (Honorary Starter) 8:00 AM Michael Thompson Hudson Swafford 8:12 AM Sandy Lyle (Scotland) Matt Jones (Australia) Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa) 8:24 AM Ian Woosnam (Wales) Jim Herman Stewart Cink 8:36 AM Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) Robert Streb 8:48 AM Bernhard Langer (Germany) Will Zalatoris *Joe Long (England) 9:00 AM Brian Harman Ian Poulter (England) Brendon Todd 9:12 AM Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa) Si Woo Kim (Korea) Corey Conners (Canada) 9:24 AM Danny Willett (England) Joaquin Niemann (Chile) Kevin Kisner 9:36 AM Jason Day (Australia) Matthew Wolff Cameron Champ 9:48 AM Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) Harris English Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 10:06 AM Bubba Watson Brooks Koepka Viktor Hovland (Norway) 10:18 AM Sergio Garcia (Spain) Webb Simpson Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa) 10:30 AM Dustin Johnson Lee Westwood (England) *Tyler Strafaci 10:42 AM Xander Schauffele Jon Rahm (Spain) Rory Mcllroy (Northern Ireland) 10:54 AM Patrick Reed Daniel Berger Paul Casey (England) 11:06 AM Vijay Singh (Fiji) Martin Laird (Scotland) 11:18 AM Larry Mize Jimmy Walker Brian Gay 11:30 AM Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 11:42 AM Mike Weir (Canada) C. T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) 11:54 AM Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) Matt Wallace (England) Lanto Griffin 12:12 PM Victor Perez (France) Jason Kokrak Marc Leishman (Australia) 12:24 PM Fred Couples Francesco Molinari (Italy) *Charles Osborne 12:36 PM Zach Johnson Kevin Na Gary Woodland 12:48 PM Shane Lowry (Ireland) Justin Rose (England) Matt Kuchar 1:00 PM Billy Horschel Tyrrell Hatton (England) Ryan Palmer 1:12 PM Phil Mickelson Tommy Fleetwood (England) Scottie Scheffler 1:24 PM Patrick Cantlay Sungjae Im (Korea) Matt Fitzpatrick (England) 1:36 PM Adam Scott (Australia) Bryson DeChambeau Max Homa 1:48 PM Tony Finau Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa) Justin Thomas 2:00 PM Jordan Spieth Cameron Smith (Australia) Collin Morikawa

ROUND 2

8:00 AM Vijay Singh (Fiji) Martin Laird (Scotland) 8:12 AM Larry Mize Jimmy Walker Brian Gay 8:24 AM Carlos Ortiz (Mexico) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 8:36 AM Mike Weir (Canada) C. T. Pan (Chinese Taipei) Robert MacIntyre (Scotland) 8:48 AM Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain) Matt Wallace (England) Lanto Griffin 9:00 AM Victor Perez (France) Jason Kokrak Marc Leishman (Australia) 9:12 AM Fred Couples Francesco Molinari (Italy) *Charles Osborne 9:24 AM Zach Johnson Kevin Na Gary Woodland 9:36 AM Shane Lowry (Ireland) Justin Rose (England) Matt Kuchar 9:48 AM Billy Horschel Tyrrell Hatton (England) Ryan Palmer 10:06 AM Phil Mickelson Tommy Fleetwood (England) Scottie Scheffler 10:18 AM Patrick Cantlay Sungjae Im (Korea) Matt Fitzpatrick (England) 10:30 AM Adam Scott (Australia) Bryson DeChambeau Max Homa 10:42 AM Tony Finau Louis Oosthuizen (S. Africa) Justin Thomas 10:54 AM Jordan Spieth Cameron Smith (Australia) Collin Morikawa 11:06 AM Michael Thompson Hudson Swafford 11:18 AM Sandy Lyle (Scotland) Matt Jones (Australia) Dylan Frittelli (S. Africa) 11:30 AM Ian Woosnam (Wales) Jim Herman Stewart Cink 11:42 AM Sebastian Munoz (Colombia) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) Robert Streb 11:54 AM Bernhard Langer (Germany) Will Zalatoris *Joe Long (England) 12:12 PM Brian Harman Ian Poulter (England) Brendon Todd 12:24 PM Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa) Si Woo Kim (Korea) Corey Conners (Canada) 12:36 PM Danny Willett (England) Joaquin Niemann (Chile) Kevin Kisner 12:48 PM Jason Day (Australia) Matthew Wolff Cameron Champ 1:00 PM Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) Harris English Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 1:12 PM Bubba Watson Brooks Koepka Viktor Hovland (Norway) 1:24 PM Sergio Garcia (Spain) Webb Simpson Christiaan Bezuidenhout (S. Africa) 1:36 PM Dustin Johnson Lee Westwood (England) *Tyler Strafaci 1:48 PM Xander Schauffele Jon Rahm (Spain) Rory Mcllroy (Northern Ireland) 2:00 PM Patrick Reed Daniel Berger Paul Casey (England)

