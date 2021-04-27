Real Madrid faces Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Alfredo Di StÃ©fano Stadium on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. These two teams have not met in over two decades in any competition. They last faced off in the 1998 UEFA Super Cup final, in which Chelsea won 1-0. Watch UEFA Champions League football of PremiumTV costs $4.99 (No VPN or Cable needed)

Watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea Game Online

Chelsea, trying to show up in the Champions League last since 2012, should go through Real Madrid, which last appreciated that stage in 2018. It will be the groups’ first gathering since the 1998 Super Cup.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, April 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano — Madrid Spain

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Zinedine Zidane’s men have rarely produced sparkling play, they have found precious few goalscoring alternatives to Karim Benzema, and an endless list of injuries has further hampered their efforts to deliver flowing football.

Leg 1 Real Madrid vs Chelsea predicted lineups:

The Blues are looking healthy and got a big goal from Timo Werner last weekend that should help his confidence. While the team hasn’t deployed a true No. 9 lately, their speed and technical ability could give Real Madrid some problems.

This fixture has been one of the most entertaining games of this season. Los Blancos topped the league by 3 points with a much superior goal difference over their opponents, but the Blues managed to get the better of them in both their league meetings.

Real Madrid Possible Lineup:Â Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Carlos Casemiro, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde.

Chelsea Possible Lineup:Â Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Jorginho, Nâ€™Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner / Kai Havertz.

How can I stream UEFA Champions League semi-finals Live Online from anywhere?

Paramount Plus costs $4.99 and includes other live sports, such as NWSL soccer.

USA fan, Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of CBS All Access. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It’s $4.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Real Madrid vs. Chelsea on the BT Sport website or by using the channel’s dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you Â£25.

Ver REAL Madrid vs Chelsea En Vivoâ€“ Head to Head Interesting Facts

Previous meetings

The teams have met in only three previous fixtures â€“ in two UEFA finals which were both won by Chelsea, who are therefore unbeaten against Madrid. This is their first meeting since the 1998 UEFA Super Cup in Monaco, when a Gustavo Poyet goal seven minutes from time at the Stade Louis II gave UEFA Cup Winnersâ€™ Cup holders Chelsea victory against Madrid, who had qualified by winning the UEFA Champions League.

The English club also came out on top in the 1971 European Cup Winnersâ€™ Cup final against Madrid in Piraeus. The first game finished 1-1, Peter Osgoodâ€™s 56th-minute goal at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium cancelled out in the final minute by Ignacio Zoco.

Two days later at the same stadium, first-half goals from John Dempsey (31) and Osgood again (39) earned Chelsea their first European trophy despite SebastiÃ¡n Fleitas pulling one back for Madrid 15 minutes from time.

Real are due to play Chelsea in Madrid Live stream on April 27, with City traveling to France to face PSG in the first leg 24 hours later.

The matches will be LIVE Broadcasted & LIVE Streamed in India on Sony Sports Network & SonyLIV on April 28th at 3.00 PM, follow the game LIVE on PremiumTV

