The article goes on the biggest Horse racing of the year 143 Grand National. The Randox Grand National is always one of the great spectacles of the sporting year and the worldâ€™s most famous race will be watched by an estimated global audience of 600 million on Saturday.

If you are looking for the best source to stream Grand National live online from your country or outside, that would be a helpful guide.

2021 Grand National Live

Date: Saturday, April 10

Time: 12.15 p.m. ET

Tv Channel: ITV Hub

Location: Aintree racecourse, Liverpool, UK

How to stream: Click here to watch (From Any Location)

Saturdayâ€™s renewal is the classiest there has been. Ever. No runner has an official handicap rating below 145. It reflects well on the health of a race now backed by a sponsor, Randox, who deals with the health of humans every day.

Between them, this year’s line-up (22 trained in Britain and 18 in Ireland) has run in more than 1000 races and won 271 of them. Triple Betfair Chase winner Bristol De Mai, a striking grey who has already won his owners in excess of Â£800,000, heads the 40 who will face the starter, with many hoping to attend the party turned away.

What is the schedule for Grand National day?

Saturday, April 10 – (14:00 – 18:15) ITV1

14:25 The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) – 2m 4f

15:00 The Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) – 2m

15:35 The Ryanair Stayers Hurdle Race (Registered As The Liverpool Hurdle Race) (Grade 1) – 3m 1â�„2f

16:15 The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3) – 3m 1f

17:15 The Randox Grand National Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3) – 4m 21â�„2f

Back after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, the race sees up to 40 horses attempt to clear 30 of some of horse racing’s most demanding fences over the course of four and a half miles.

Having won the two previous Grand National’s, Tiger Roll has been denied the opportunity to match the legendary Red Rum’s feat of winning the race three times after the Michael O’Leary’s horse was withdrawn from the race last month due to an “unfair weight burden”.

Horse race guide to watching Grand National live online from everywhere

The Grand National takes place at the iconic Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday, April 10. Just because you’re away from home and can’t access your usual streaming services, it doesn’t mean you can’t watch the Grand National live stream. That’s because you can tune into the big race on Saturday by PremiumTV.

But don’t worry if you’re not at home in the U.K. when the Grand National live stream takes place â€” you can watch it wherever you are by using RacepassTV for an event pass deal. No VPN or cable required to stream today’s Grand National Race. As well you don’t need a long-term contract or renewal for this service.

That opens the field up to a number of new contenders to win the historic race for the first time, with Aintree debutant Cloth Cap leading the betting in the days leading up to the race.

What is the Grand National runners list?

The final field of 40 announced for Grand National, which is taking place on Saturday, April 10:

1 BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 10 11 10 Nigel Twiston-Davies – 25-1

2 CHRIS’S DREAM (IRE) 9 11 7 Henry de Bromhead IRE – 40-1

3 YALA ENKI (FR) 11 11 3 Paul Nicholls – 33-1

4 BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 11 11 1 Nigel Twiston-Davies – 66-1

5 DEFINITLY RED (IRE) 12 11 1 Brian Ellison – 50-1

6 LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 11 11 0 Nick Alexander – 33-1

7 BURROWS SAINT (FR) 8 10 13 Willie Mullins IRE – 8-1

8 MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 10 10 13 Jessica Harrington IRE – 20-1

9 ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 11 10 12 Willie Mullins IRE – 25-1

10 TALKISCHEAP (IRE) 9 10 12 Alan King – 50-1

11 TOUT EST PERMIS (FR) 8 10 12 Noel Meade IRE – 66-1

12 ANIBALE FLY (FR) 11 10 12 Tony Martin IRE – 25-1

13 MISTER MALARKY (GB) 8 10 12 Colin Tizzard – 33-1

14 KIMBERLITE CANDY (IRE) 9 10 10 Tom Lacey – 10-1

15 ANY SECOND NOW (IRE) 9 10 9 Ted Walsh IRE – 9-1

16 BALKO DES FLOS (FR) 10 10 9 Henry de Bromhead IRE – 40-1

17 ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 11 10 9 Denise Foster IRE – 50-1

18 OK CORRAL (IRE) 11 10 8 Nicky Henderson – 40-1

19 TAKINGRISKS (IRE) 12 10 7 Nicky Richards – 40-1

20 SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 10 10 7 Denise Foster IRE – 40-1

21 JETT (IRE) 10 10 7 Jessica Harrington IRE – 66-1

22 LORD DU MESNIL (FR) 8 10 6 Richard Hobson – 33-1

23 POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 11 10 6 Christian Williams – 20-1

24 CLASS CONTI (FR) 9 10 6 Willie Mullins IRE – 40-125

25 MILAN NATIVE (IRE) 8 10 6 Denise Foster IRE – 28-1

26 DISCORAMA (FR) 8 10 6 Paul Nolan IRE – 14-1

27 VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 12 10 5 David Pipe – 40-1

28 CLOTH CAP (IRE) 9 10 5 Jonjo O’Neill – 4-1

29 CABARET QUEEN (GB) 9 10 5 Willie Mullins IRE – 80-1

30 MINELLACELEBRATION (IRE) 11 10 5 Katy Price – 66-1

31 CANELO (IRE) 8 10 4 Alan King – 40-1

32 THE LONG MILE (GB) 7 10 4 Philip Dempsey IRE – 40-1

33 GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE) 11 10 4 Paul Nicholls – 50-1

34 FARCLAS (FR) 7 10 3 Denise Foster IRE – 20-1

35 MINELLA TIMES (IRE) 8 10 3 Henry de Bromhead IRE – 12-1

36 SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 12 10 3 Georgie Howell – 100-1

37 HOGAN’S HEIGHT (IRE) 10 10 3 Jamie Snowden – 50-1

38 DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 11 10 2 Tom George – 40-1

39 AMI DESBOIS (FR) 11 10 2 Graeme McPherson – 100-1

40 BLAKLION 12 10 2 Dan Skelton – 80-1 Continue reading

The post [Randox] The Grand National live stream: TV Channel, 2021 full runners list, watch online from Liverpool appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: [Randox] The Grand National live stream: TV Channel, 2021 full runners list, watch online from Liverpool