The World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Welterweight Title is on the line this Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. The champion, Conor Benn (17-0), defends his title against the challenger, Samuel Vargas (31-6-2), with his hardware and perfect record on the line. Joining Benn and Vargas on the card are three other title fights and a pair of fights on the undercard.

The bout will be shown on the DAZN streaming service in every country except UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and China, with the welterweight pair looking to move up the rankings in the hope of securing an international title.

Sebastian Formella was Benn’s last opponent in November 2020, with the 24-year-old securing victory by a unanimous points decision. Vargas’ last fight saw him knocked out by Vergil Ortiz Jr. last July. Here’s the information on how to watch Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas.Benn vs. Vargas fight date, start time

Date : Saturday, April 10

Coverage : 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET

The Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas fight card takes place on Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET. Benn and Vargas are expected to make their ring walks at approximately â€‹10:30 p.m. GMT / 5:30 p.m. ET, although that depends on the length of the earlier bouts.

Watch Benn vs. Vargas

TV/Stream (UK): Sky Sports Arena and the Sky App

Tv/Stream (US): DAZN

Online Stream: Click here

British viewers can watch the fight on Sky Sports Arena and on the Sky App from 7pm. Viewers in the US and every country except UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and China can watch the fight on the DAZN streaming service.

Can I watch Benn vs. Vargas on DAZN?

The April 10 card will stream live on DAZN in globally, except for in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and China. You can sign up for a subscription here for as little as just Â£1.99 per month, depending on your location. If you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download from the Apple App Store or

Where is the Benn vs. Vargas fight?

The event will take place at the Copper Box Arena in London, England, without fans due to the coronavirus restrictions in place.

Conor Benn record and bio

Nationality : British

Born : September 28, 1996

Height : 5’8″

Reach : NA

Total fights : 17

Record : 17-0 with 11 knockouts

Samuel Vargas record and bio

Nationality: Colombian-Canadian

Born: April 12, 1989

Height : 5’9″

Reach : 72 inches

Total fights : 39

Record : 31-6-2 with 14 knockouts

Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas fight card

Conor Benn v Samuel Vargas; for WBA continental welterweight title

Ukashir Farooq v Alexander Espinoza; for the WBC international silver bantanweight title

Shannon Courtenay v Ebanie Bridges; for the vacant WBA bantamweight title

Savannah Marshall v TBA; for the WBO middleweight title

John Hedges v Stanko Jermelic; super middleweight

Nick Campbell vs Peter Frohlich; heavyweight

The post Quick info: Samuel Vargas vs Conor Benn Fight: PPV Live Stream, Sky or Dazn From UK, USA or Canda appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Quick info: Samuel Vargas vs Conor Benn Fight: PPV Live Stream, Sky or Dazn From UK, USA or Canda