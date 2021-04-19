The Wisconsin Badgers are the number one team in the country, and the undefeated Badgers cruised into the Elite Eight this past weekend with a 3-0 sweep of BYU.

The next Badger opponent is Florida, who dealt with Ohio State in the previous round.

instead of ESPN3, Wisconsinâ€™s Elite Eight contest will be on ESPNU with a scheduled start time of 5:30 CT. You can listen to the game on 1310 WIBA with Jon Arias on the play-by-play call.

Wisconsin volleyball in Elite Eight vs Florida info

Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha.

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch Here

The No. 1 overall seeded Badgers defeated the No. 16 seeded Cougars 25-20, 25-17, 25-12. Senior Molly Haggerty led the Badgers with 14 kills while freshman Devyn Robinson followed up with 11 of her own. Lauren Barnes had 16 digs while Sydney Hilley finished with 33 assists.

Wisconsin vs Florida Volleyball Game Preview

The Wisconsin womenâ€™s volleyball team (15-0, 15-0 Big Ten) just wrapped up an extremely successful regular season, finishing with an undefeated record.

While the season went very well for the team, it was anything but smooth. The Badgers had nine games canceled throughout the season due to Big Ten COVID-19 protocols. From Feb.

After receiving a first-round bye, the number one overall seeded Badgers are dancing to the Sweet Sixteen where they will face BYU on Saturday night. BYU rolls in at 17-1 overall on the year with their loss coming at Pepperdine.

Wisconsin vs Florida Volleyball Live Stream

