The 2021 DI Womenâ€™s Volleyball Championships continue quarterfinal Game For Kentucky and Purdue at 8:30 p.m. EDT. No. 2 seed Kentucky as the Wildcats rolled over in-state (friendly) rival Western Kentucky 25-20, 25-16 and 25-10 in a regional semifinal match of the NCAA Womenâ€™s Volleyball Tournament in Omaha, Neb. Watch Kentucky vs Purdue Volleyball Live Local TV For for only $4.99 Game Pass.

No. 2 Kentucky volleyball swept in-state foe Western Kentucky 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-10) late Sunday night in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament to advance to Monday nightâ€™s Elite 8. The Wildcats (21-1) will now face No. 7 seed Purdue (16-6) in Mondayâ€™s Elite 8 showdown.

Kentucky vs Purdue Volleyball streaming Information

Time: 8:30 p.m. EDT

Location: CHI Health Center Omaha.

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch Here

This match was much more lopsided, however. UK trailed briefly in the first set â€” 5-4 and 11-10 â€” but never thereafter. The Cats jumped to an 11-6 lead in the second set, then rolled in the third and final set.

Kentucky vs Purdue Volleyball Game Preview

The Cats survived a tough first set, hitting just .281. But after that, the offense caught fire. Kentucky hit .556 in the second set and .571 in the third and cruised to victory. For the match, UK had 47 kills and 11 errors on 80 attempts, resulting in a .450 hitting percentage.

The Cats got 17 kills from Stumler, who hit .483 in the match. Azhani Tealer had eight kills and one error on nine swings (.778) and Madi Skinner had 11 kills and three errors in 20 attempts (.400).

And it wasn’t just the offense on this night. Kentucky had 33 digs in the match and eight total blocks, helping to stifle a potent Western Kentucky offense. Â UK head coach Craig Skinner was impressed with his team’s defensive effort.

“After a delay getting on the court, it’s nice to perform the way we did,” Skinner said. “(A) Western Kentucky team that we knew was going to be good and the fact that a team that’s second in the country in hitting and we held them to under .100 is a pretty amazing night defensively. Just proud to move on.”

Tealer credited the coaching staff with getting the team prepared.

“I think we came in with a really good game plan,” Tealer said. “Kudos to our coaching staff for that.”

Madison Lilley directed the offense with her normal efficiency, handing out 38 assists in the match. Lilley also led the team with nine digs.

Kentucky (21-1) now faces a quick turnaround and a very talented opponent on Monday. The Cats will take on Purdue, who beat Oregon in four sets in the regional semifinals on Sunday. Purdue is the seventh overall seed in the tournament and is 16-6 overall. The Cats and the Boilermakers will meet at approximately 9 p.m. ET on Monday. It’s a quick turnaround, but the Cats have a plan.

“Sleep. I told them to sleep in,” Skinner said. “We normally eat breakfast at nine. We got testing pushed back a little bit and we’ll do a little bit later breakfast.”

Skinner and his staff are ready for the quick turnaround and getting the team ready for Purdue. Continue reading

