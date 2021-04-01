Project Spurs’ writer Collin Reid discusses why the LaMarcus Aldridge buy-out was a good move for both him and the San Antonio Spurs, even if Aldridge looks great in his smaller role on the Brooklyn Nets.

It was originally reported back in early March that the Spurs and Aldridge mutually agreed to part ways either through a trade or buyout. The Spurs ended up going with the latter and buying out his contract.

Shortly thereafter, Aldridge entered the buyout market, and while the Miami Heat were rumored to be the frontrunners, he ended up signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

He has yet to play for Brooklyn and will likely be sidelined for a few more games and is listed as day-to-day.

