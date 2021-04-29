Project Spurs writer Collin Reid looks at the three restricted free agent big men who have been linked to the San Antonio Spurs, including Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jarrett Allen.

Of the three, Allen seems to be the only one who has a true link to the player and is not based on speculation.

Collin also discusses how likely the Spurs are to get each, as well as how they would fit with the team.

He then discusses another non-big restricted free agent he feels fits better than any of the big men, especially considering his name, and discusses Jakob Poeltl.

