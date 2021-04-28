

On Wednesday day night, the Canadian Under-18 National Team takes the ice in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship. The young men will look to do something that hasn’t been accomplished in four years. They’ll simply attempt to bring back a medal, either bronze, silver, or gold. Tonight they will fight against the strong young guys European Latvia.

Last night the Team Canada defeated Sweden with huge goals (Canada 12 – Sweden 1), on the other hand, at 26th April Latvia’s Men’s U18 team lost to Switzerland U18 ( 2-1).

The Canadians are a perfect 4-0 against Latvia, with their 3-1 quarterfinal win in 2019 and a 4-1 victory during the 2017 preliminary round in Poprad, Slovakia telling many different stories than their previous two historical meetings.

On April 27th, Team Canada will face Team Sweden in the first of four preliminary games of the U18 Worlds. The Canadians are in “Group A” at the event. To have a shot at a medal, they’ll have to advance past Switzerland, Belarus, Latvia and Sweden. After so long without a podium finish, the country may just get the bronze. Check the full schedule & stream guide for the IIHF U18 Ice Hockey World Championship matches

What time will on air Canada vs Latvia U18 World Championship game tonight: The preliminary round game between Team Canada and Team Latvia in the 2021 IIHF World Championship is Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Puck drop is at 9 pm EST / 6pm PST. Watch Teams Canda vs Sweden Live Game Online here (Tournament Pass Package)

Has Canada Ever Won Gold

In the 21 years of the IIHF U18 World Championship, Team Canada has won the gold medal three times. Additionally, they’ve picked up a silver medal, and three bronze medals over the years. As of late, however, the team was eliminated twice in the quarterfinals (2017 and 2018). They also lost in the bronze medal game twice as well (2016 and 2019). Both defeats in the bronze game came from the U.S. team. The 2020 IIHF World Championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who Is on the U18 Team for Canada

If there was a roster for Team Canada to finally medal again, 2021 this is the group. According to TSN, three players on the roster for the Canadians may be back-to-back-to-back first overall selections across the next three NHL Drafts: Dylan Guenther, Shane Wright, and Connor Bedard, ages 18, 17, and 15 respectively.

The trio of young superstars is joined by 22 others at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

Look back to Team Canada U18

The two nations combined for 17 markers in an 11-6 goal fest during the first game of the 2015 IIHF U18 World Championship in Switzerland. You have to go as far back as 2007 to find their meeting before that, when Kyle Turris and Logan Couture each had two goals for Canada in a 9-1 result in Rauma, Finland.

All-time record: Canada leads 4-0

Canada goals: 27

Latvia goals: 9

Up Next

Veteran NHL coach Gerard Gallant has been named Canada’s head coach for the upcoming world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia.

Hockey Canada said in a release Wednesday that Mike Kelly and André Tourigny will join Gallant behind Canada’s bench as assistant coaches.

Gallant, from Summerside, P.E.I., was an assistant coach with Canada’s gold-medal-winning team at the 2007 world championship and its runner-up squad at the 2017 tournament.

Following the Friday game against Switzerland U18, Canada will take on Switzerland on Friday, April 28th.

