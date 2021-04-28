The UEFA Champions League resumed this week with the semi-final leg for the European Cup. Fresh off of their fourth-consecutive Carabao Cup title, Manchester City is coming in hot for the match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, April 27, 2021.

Watch PSG vs Man City Online

PSG comes into this one with a fair bit of confidence as well, having reached the cup final last year against Bayern Munich. The Paris club lost that match and surely looks to advance and earn a shot to redeem themselves.

Leg 1 Live match info PSG vs Man City

Date: Tuesday, April 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano — Madrid Spain

TV and Live stream: Paramount+ (USA Only)

PSG vs Man City Live Stream Anywhere: PremiumTV

Should City advance, it would be their first appearance in the Champions League final. Both clubs have been impressive as of late, according to one teamâ€™s preview of the match. In addition to the Carabao Cup win, Manchester City is 30-3 in their last across all competitions. Additionally, PSG has won 7 of their last 10 across all competitions, coming off a loss in the second leg of the quarterfinal, though they did enough in the aggregate score to advance.

When Is the Champions League Match between PSG and Man City

The first leg of the semi-final competition between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City is Wednesday, April 28, 2021. PSG is the home team for the first match, which will begin at 9pm CET (Paris) / 3pm EST / 12pm PST atÂ Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

WATCH UCL LIVE

What Is The Record Between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City All-Time

Entering Wednesdayâ€™s UEFA Champions League semi-final match between the clubs, Manchester City currently holds the all-time record versus PSG. In their three meetings, the clubs have drawn twice, while City possesses the only victory. That win came in the last match between the teams, the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2015-2016. The 1-0 score gave City the aggregate advantage 3-2 to advance to the semi-final that year.

While the history between the clubs may be sparse, their managers are old opponents. Manchester Cityâ€™s Pep Guardiola and PSGâ€™s Mauricio Pochettino have faced off 18 times as club bosses. Guardiola has won 10 of the matches against Pochettinoâ€™s three victories; There have been five draws.

Who Is the favorite in PSG vs Manchester City UEFA Match

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Manchester City is a slight favorite at +112 to Paris SGâ€™s +220. The odds that the first leg match ends in a draw is getting +275.

The BBC is reporting that their head of sports analysis, Simon Gleave, gives Manchester City a 69% of winning the semi-final series. Though that isnâ€™t specific to the first leg match, this gives a little context if you have to lean one way or the other.

CBS Sports Storyline: Man City Vs PSG Leg 1

PSG: All eyes will be on Mbappe’s status for this game. After playing nearly 90 minutes against Metz on Saturday, where he scored, he came off after a knock inside the box. It looked as if he took a knee to the thigh and limped off. He is expected to play, but keep an eye on how comfortable he is. If he isn’t 100 percent, PSG are in real trouble.

City: The key here will be in attack, trying to get an away goal or two, and they will have their chances. But limited the damage PSG cause will also be crucial. While City’s fullbacks like to get forward more often than not, expect them to stay back quite a bit here due to PSG’s speed on the wings. The ability of the Parisians to play quickly at the top of the box and find space means this defense will likely stay quite tight at times. They need to keep everything in front of them. Continue read

When Is the Leg 2 Champions League Match Between Paris SG and Manchester City

Following their first match on Wednesday, April 28th, PSG and Manchester City will play the deciding leg next week on May 4, 2021, at City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, UK. Based on the aggregate score from that game, the victor will advance to the UEFA Champions League Final on May 29, 2021.

The post Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City Live Stream: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 28.04.21 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City Live Stream: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 28.04.21