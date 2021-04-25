The 93rd Oscars award ceremony is this Sunday, April 25, 2021, one of the biggest nights in the film industry. Last yearâ€™s pandemic challenged the rules on how movies are released beyond box office debuts. Did the extra time at home give you a chance to watch any of the films that have been nominated for awards this year? Watch Oscars LIVE!!

Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Judas and the Black Messiah are some of the big ones. All original screenplays, they have each been nominated for six awards, including â€œBest Filmâ€� and â€œBest Writing (Original Screenplay)â€�.

One of the most notable highlights of this yearâ€™s ballot is Chadwick Bosemanâ€™s nomination for â€œActor in a Leading Roleâ€�. Boseman starred opposite Viola Davis in Ma Raineyâ€™s Black Bottom, in what was his final film. Boseman passed away last year after years of battling colon cancer.

The casual movie fan will recognize a number of Hollywood superstars on the 93rd Oscars ballot. In addition to Boseman, Gary Oldman (Mank), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Steve Yeun (Minari) and Sacha Baron Cohen are up for male awards; Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and Glen Close (Hillbilly Elegy) join Davis in nomination for key female awards. For a complete list of this yearâ€™s nominees, click here.

When is the Oscars 2021

The Oscars is usually in January, but the 93rd Oscars will be Saturday, April 25, 2021. The Academy Awards will take place from 8pm EST / 5pm PST until 11pm EST / 8pm PST.

Can I stream/watch the 2021 Oscars Awards the Ceremony Online: Unfortunately, there isnâ€™t a free stream available for the Oscars. If youâ€™re just looking for updates throughout the night, follow the event on their Twitter, Instagram and TikTok channels.

Who is hosting at the 93rd Oscars



Nearly as entertaining as the acceptance speeches and anticipation that proceeds each winner announcement is the presenters of the awards. The 93rd Oscars has quite the list of stars for introducing each category and the winners including Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt, just to name a few.

In Memoriam Oscars 2021

The world lost a number of amazing performers the last two years that will be honored on Sunday at the Academy Awards . Sean Connery, Chadwick Boseman, Christopher Plummer, Kelly Preston, Jessica Walter and Olivia de Havilland are a notable few that will be recognized in memoriam.

The Academy doesnâ€™t just remember actors and actresses, but anyone and everyone behind some of the greatest productions. The Oscars will also remember those from the sound, writers, marketing and directors branches who passed away as well.

Academy Awards 2021 Performers list

For the first time ever, performances for the five Best Original Song nominees will be recorded in advance as part of the pre-show:

Celeste and Daniel Pemberton (â€œHear My Voiceâ€� from â€œThe Trial of the Chicago 7â€�)

H.E.R. (â€œFight for Youâ€� from â€œJudas and the Black Messiahâ€�)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (â€œSpeak Nowâ€� from â€œOne Night in Miamiâ€�)

Laura Pausini and Diane Warren (â€œIo Si: Seenâ€� from â€œThe Life Aheadâ€�)

Molly Sanden (â€œHusavikâ€� from â€œEurovision Song Contestâ€�) Check complete performers list

Oscars 2021: Academy Awards free live stream | Nominees and Performers, host, Red Carpet Show

View the original article on Project Spurs: Oscars 2021: Academy Awards free live stream | Nominees and Performers, host, Red Carpet Show