The 2021 DI Womenâ€™s Gymnastics Championships continue with semifinals on Friday, April 16 and the national championship Final on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The first semifinal (Minnesota, Florida, California and Michigan) starts Friday at 1 p.m. ET and the national championship starts Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be on ABC. Watch Women’s Gymnastics Championships Live.

Minnesota, which earned its sixth Big Ten title back on March 20, is making its first NCAA Championships appearance since 2016 and the fifth in program history after placing second at the Athens (Ga.) Regional (197.425). Ranked No. 8 according to Road To Nationals, the Golden Gophers are aiming for their first trip to the team finals.

Women’s Gymnastics Championships 2021 Information

Dates: April 16, 2021 – April 17, 2021

Location: Dickies Arena

The NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, as the event makes its live broadcast debut on ABC this weekend. Eight teams will tumble toward the NCAA title at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, with Semifinal I set for Friday, April 16 at noon CT and Semifinal II airing live at 5 p.m. Friday, both on ESPN2. The Championship Final will be live on Saturday, April 17 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

2021 College Womenâ€™s Gymnastics Semifinals game Schedule

The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the championship team finals at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday. Both semifinal sessions will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

California vs Michigan Live stream on ESPN2

Utah vs LSU Live stream on ESPN2

Alabama vs Oklahoma Live stream on ESPN2

Florida vs Minnesota Live stream on ESPN2

Women’s Gymnastics Championships 2021 Preview

This marks the first time since 2017 the Big Ten has had more than one team advance to the NCAA Championships. Nebraska was the most recent conference program to reach the team finals (2018), while Michigan has the highest-ever NCAA finishes by a Big Ten program with runner-up showings in 1995 and 1999.

Oklahoma will be joined by Michigan, Utah, California, LSU, Salt Lake City, Florida, Alabama and Minnesota as the universities looking to take it all in this yearâ€™s NCAA Championships. The top two teams from each semifinal round will go on to the championship on Saturday.

After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, teams are grateful to be back in action again this year. A limited number of spectators will be able to attend the event, with Dickies Arena allowing 25 percent capacity.

