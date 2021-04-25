The GEICO 500 is a NASCAR Cup Series stock car race held at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama at 2 p.m. ET. For many who are asking â€œWhat channel is NASCAR race online?â€�. The GEICO 500 TV channel for Sundayâ€™s NASCAR race is Fox.
Fans will be in participation with restricted limit this end of the week as NASCAR inclines up its occasions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denny Hamlin keeps on holding a solid lead in the Cup Series standings while Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, William Byron and Ryan Blaney keep on standing firm on solid foothold in the race for the cup.
Hereâ€™s how to live stream GEICO 500 Online
Date: Sunday, April 25, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Where: Richmond Speedway
TV: FOX
Live Stream: Premium TV
Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race at Talladega live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app. For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription TV streaming options.
Geico 500 Preview
The 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick’s win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.
Denny Hamlin: He won the fall race, was fourth in the spring race, third in the fall race in 2019, and has won two of the last three Daytona 500s (as well as three in the last six years). His superspeedway finishes last year were â€“ 1st, 4th, 3rd, and 1st, respectively.
Ford is favored to win on Sunday as it has won 10 of the last 13 races at Talladega, which gives drivers like Logano, Blaney, and Keselowski a decent chance to take the checkered flag. NASCAR pundits however surmise that since there were 13 cautions last year.
Starting lineup
2021 GEICO 500, starting grid
|Start pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|8
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|12
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|14
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|15
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|16
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|18
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|20
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|23
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|25
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|28
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|29
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|30
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|32
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|34
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Joey Gase
|28
|Rick Ware Racing
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|JJ Yeley
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Kaz Grala
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|39
|Harrison Burton
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|40
|Timmy Hill
|66
|MBM Motorsports
