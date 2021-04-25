The GEICO 500 is a NASCAR Cup Series stock car race held at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama at 2 p.m. ET. For many who are asking â€œWhat channel is NASCAR race online?â€�. The GEICO 500 TV channel for Sundayâ€™s NASCAR race is Fox.

Fans will be in participation with restricted limit this end of the week as NASCAR inclines up its occasions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denny Hamlin keeps on holding a solid lead in the Cup Series standings while Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, William Byron and Ryan Blaney keep on standing firm on solid foothold in the race for the cup.

Hereâ€™s how to live stream GEICO 500 Online

Date: Sunday, April 25, 2021
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Where: Richmond Speedway
TV: FOX
Live Stream: Premium TV

Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race at Talladega live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app. For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription TV streaming options.

Geico 500 Preview

The 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick’s win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

Denny Hamlin: He won the fall race, was fourth in the spring race, third in the fall race in 2019, and has won two of the last three Daytona 500s (as well as three in the last six years). His superspeedway finishes last year were â€“ 1st, 4th, 3rd, and 1st, respectively.

Ford is favored to win on Sunday as it has won 10 of the last 13 races at Talladega, which gives drivers like Logano, Blaney, and Keselowski a decent chance to take the checkered flag. NASCAR pundits however surmise that since there were 13 cautions last year.

Starting lineup

2021 GEICO 500, starting grid

Start pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
4 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
5 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
12 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
14 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
15 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
16 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
18 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
19 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team
20 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
23 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
24 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
25 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
26 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
29 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
31 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
32 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
33 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
34 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
35 Joey Gase 28 Rick Ware Racing
36 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
37 JJ Yeley 15 Rick Ware Racing
38 Kaz Grala 16 Kaulig Racing
39 Harrison Burton 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
40 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports

 

