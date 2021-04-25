The GEICO 500 is a NASCAR Cup Series stock car race held at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama at 2 p.m. ET. For many who are asking â€œWhat channel is NASCAR race online?â€�. The GEICO 500 TV channel for Sundayâ€™s NASCAR race is Fox.

Fans will be in participation with restricted limit this end of the week as NASCAR inclines up its occasions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denny Hamlin keeps on holding a solid lead in the Cup Series standings while Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, William Byron and Ryan Blaney keep on standing firm on solid foothold in the race for the cup.

Hereâ€™s how to live stream GEICO 500 Online

Date: Sunday, April 25, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Where: Richmond Speedway

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Premium TV

Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race at Talladega live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app. For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription TV streaming options.

Geico 500 Preview

The 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick’s win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

Denny Hamlin: He won the fall race, was fourth in the spring race, third in the fall race in 2019, and has won two of the last three Daytona 500s (as well as three in the last six years). His superspeedway finishes last year were â€“ 1st, 4th, 3rd, and 1st, respectively.

Ford is favored to win on Sunday as it has won 10 of the last 13 races at Talladega, which gives drivers like Logano, Blaney, and Keselowski a decent chance to take the checkered flag. NASCAR pundits however surmise that since there were 13 cautions last year.

Starting lineup

2021 GEICO 500, starting grid Start pos. Driver Car # Team 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 12 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 14 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 15 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 16 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 18 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 19 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 20 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 24 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 25 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 26 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 27 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 29 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 30 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 31 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 32 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 33 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 34 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 35 Joey Gase 28 Rick Ware Racing 36 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 37 JJ Yeley 15 Rick Ware Racing 38 Kaz Grala 16 Kaulig Racing 39 Harrison Burton 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 40 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports

