Instead of heading to the United States and Argentina after the Qatar season-opener, the MotoGP paddock descends on Portimao which hosted the 2020 finale last November.

Despite the Qatar race wins being shared between Yamaha factory duo Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo, Pramac's Johann Zarco leads the early MotoGP riders' standings thanks to his pair of second-place finishes.

Behind that trio Ducatiâ€™s Francesco Bagnaia also enjoyed a solid Qatar double-header, highlighted by a podium in the first race, to take fourth place in the ridersâ€™ standings just ahead of Suzuki pair Alex Rins and defending MotoGP world champion Joan Mir.

Why is MotoGP racing in Portugal?

With the United States and Argentina rounds postponed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, MotoGP organisers added a second Qatar race and a return to Portimao to fill the gap at the start of the 2021 season.

The Portuguese GP made its return to the MotoGP calendar last year for the first time since 2012, while last Novemberâ€™s event marked the first time the grand prix world championship had competed at the Portimao circuit.

2021 Portuguese MotoGP session timings

MotoGP will run its standard schedule across the Portuguese GP weekend, with two practice sessions on Friday that will run for 45 minutes each. On Saturday third practice will also run for 45 minutes, with the top 10 on the combined FP1-2-3 timesheet automatically entering into Q2 of qualifying. A final 30-minute FP4 session is held on Saturday afternoon ahead of qualifying.

Q1 of qualifying sees all riders who did not finish in the top 10 of the combined practice times take part, with the top two finishers progressing into Q2 alongside the top 10 who gained an automatic spot via their practice times.

Q2 is the pole position shootout which decides the order of the front four rows, with the rest of the grid organised on Q1 times, for the Portuguese GP on Sunday.

Moto2 and Moto3 are also in action during the Portuguese GP, while the Moto2 race is taking place after the MotoGP race.

Friday 16th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 9:55am-10:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)

Free Practice 2: 2:10pm-2:55pm BST (2:10pm-2:55pm local)

Saturday 17th April 2021

Free Practice 3: 9:55am-10:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)

Free Practice 4: 1:30pm-2:00pm BST (1:30pm-2:00pm local)

Qualifying: 2:10pm-2:50pm BST (2:10pm-2:50pm local)

Sunday 18th April 2021

Warm Up: 9:30am-9:50am BST (9:30am-9:50am local)

Race: 1:00pm BST (1:00pm local)

Recommended Options for Doha 2021 MotoGP on TV and live stream The PremiumTV offers full coverage of Doha 2021 MotoGP coverage and they promised to deliver full HD experience. At PremiumTV you can watch Doha 2021 Moto GrandPrix live without any long term commitment and no blackout. You can get Doha 2021 MotoGP live on PremiumTV at $6.98. Every MotoGP session â€“ from practice to qualifying to races â€“ will be shown live on BT Sport. There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If youâ€™re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional Â£15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at Â£39.99 per month. If you donâ€™t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin. You can also pick up a non-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass for just Â£25 per month, giving you a monthâ€™s worth of live streamed sport content without signing up to a lengthy contract. Way to watch Doha 2021 MotoGP highlights Quest TV is expected to air highlights throughout the 2021 season. Highlights are likely to be shown every Monday evening after a race weekend. Here you will get free MotoGP races live streaming links for every Grand Prix before the start of every MotoGP session. You can watch MotoGP live streaming for free in HD with the help of BT Sports links. Fox Sports 1 live streaming of MotoGP races will be available on their official website. BT Sport 2 to have all the MotoGP race live on TV while the BT Sport app will allow the users to watch MotoGP live stream online on laptops, iOS and Android mobile devices. The UK fans can subscribe to BT Sport at Â£6 per month. Racing fans in the UK can watch live coverage of the MotoGP on BT Sport 2. The BT Sport app and the official website is showing MotoGP live streaming on a desktop computer, mobile phones and a laptop. The UK fans can also download the BT Sport app which is available for iOS, Android and Windows 10 devices to watch MotoGP live streaming HD. BBC does not have tv or streaming rights to stream the MotoGP live race in Europe. Trans7 will have a live race in Indonesia and Fox sports in Australia. Sky Italia is the official broadcaster of MotoGP live in Italy while beIN SPORTS will have MotoGP live race in the USA and middle east countries. Indian motorsports viewers can watch the race and MotoGP live stream on Sony Six channel. The US racing viewers can catch MotoGP streaming on beIN Sports who holds the official broadcasting rights of MotoGP 2020. In Australia, there are a couple of options to watch the MotoGP streaming, Network Ten and Fox Sports provides he coverage through the paid subscription while 10 Bold is a free-to-air channel in Australia. TV Channels Broadcasting MotoGP: In the United States, beIN Sports will have the live coverage of every Grand Prix plus Moto2 and Moto3 coverage on a delayed basis. The UK viewers can watch MotoGP live on BT Sports while ITV will broadcasting highlights of the MotoGP races. MotoGP on TV â€“ 2021 race calendar 27th March â€“ Qatar 3rd April â€“ Doha 17th April â€“ Portugal 1st May â€“ Spain 15th May â€“ France 29th May â€“ Italy 5th June â€“ Catalunya 19th June â€“ Germany 26th June â€“ Netherlands 10th July â€“ Finland 14th August â€“ Austria 28th April â€“ Britain 11th September â€“ Aragon 18th September â€“ San Marino 2nd October â€“ Japan 9th October â€“ Thailand 23rd October â€“ Australia 30th October â€“ Malaysia 13th November â€“ Valencia TBC â€“ Argentina TBC â€“ USA

