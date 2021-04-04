After a long wait and most wildly competitive MotoGP seasons ever the 2021 MotoGP season promises to be another unpredictable ride with an unmissable season opener at Losail, Doha and all eyes will be fixed on the return of Marc Marquez. Donâ€™t miss a single lap with our guide to getting a MotoGP Doha 2021 live stream

Following a successful season opener at the Losail International Circuit last weekend, the MotoGP fraternity will remain in Qatar for the Doha Grand Prix.

In his absence, the Spaniardâ€™s countryman Joan Mir stepped up to win a maiden world championship and the 23-year-old will be keen to get his title defence off to a flyer in the desert.

As ever, weâ€™ll be bringing you every minute of the action across race weekend exclusively live. Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Doha MotoGP on BT Sport.

2021 Doha MotoGP â€“ Race times

Friday 26 March: Free Practice 1 & 2

10.45am â€“ Opening Day

Saturday 27 March: Free Practice 3 & Qualifying

10.15am â€“ Free Practice 3

2pm â€“ Qualifying

Sunday 28 March: Race Day

12.30pm â€“ Warm-ups

2.15pm â€“ Moto3 Race

4pm â€“ Moto2 Race

5.30pm â€“ MotoGP Race

7pm â€“ Chequered Flag

2021 Doha MotoGP â€“ Where & When

The Doha MotoGP takes place on Sunday at the Losail International Circuit, Lusail in Qatar, but the practice match will start from Firday April 2. Below 2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in Qata. Click Here to watch MotoGp Doha GrandPrix Live Online

Sunday 4th April 2021

Warm-up: 15:40 – 16:00

Race: 20:00 local time

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Sunday 4th April 2021

Warm up: 13:40 – 14:00 BST

Race: 18:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Sunday 4th April 2021

Warm up: 14:40 – 15:00 CEST

Race: 19:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings in the US

Sunday 4th April 2021

Warm-up: 8:40 – 9:00 ET / 5:40 – 6:00 PT

Race:Â 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand PrixÂ session timings in Australia

Sunday 4th April 2021

Free Practice 4 – 2:20 – 2:50 AEST

Qualifying: 3:00 – 3:40 AEST

Warm-up: 21:40 – 22:00 AEST

Canâ€™t find your country or region in the list?Â Check the MotoGP schedule pageÂ for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Recommended Options for Doha 2021 MotoGP on TV and live stream

The PremiumTV offers full coverage of Doha 2021 MotoGP coverage and they promised to deliver full HD experience. At PremiumTV you can watch Doha 2021 Moto GrandPrix live without any long term commitment and no blackout. You can get Doha 2021 MotoGP live on PremiumTV at $9.98.

Every MotoGP session â€“ from practice to qualifying to races â€“ will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If youâ€™re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional Â£15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at Â£39.99 per month.

If you donâ€™t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

You can also pick up a non-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass for just Â£25 per month, giving you a monthâ€™s worth of live streamed sport content without signing up to a lengthy contract.

Way to watch Doha 2021 MotoGP highlights

Quest TV is expected to air highlights throughout the 2021 season.

Highlights are likely to be shown every Monday evening after a race weekend.

MotoGP on TV â€“ 2021 race calendar

27th March â€“ Qatar

3rd April â€“ Doha

17th April â€“ Portugal

1st May â€“ Spain

15th May â€“ France

29th May â€“ Italy

5th June â€“ Catalunya

19th June â€“ Germany

26th June â€“ Netherlands

10th July â€“ Finland

14th August â€“ Austria

28th April â€“ Britain

11th September â€“ Aragon

18th September â€“ San Marino

2nd October â€“ Japan

9th October â€“ Thailand

23rd October â€“ Australia

30th October â€“ Malaysia

13th November â€“ Valencia

TBC â€“ Argentina

TBC â€“ USA