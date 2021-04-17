No.1 seed Novak Djokovic is out after being stunned by a gutsy, hard-hitting Dan Evans on Thursday. The British No.1 defeated Djokovic 6-4 in the opening set before going 3-0 down in the second

Evans clawed back the three-game deficit and went several steps beyond as he recorded a 7-5 second-set triumph to seal the match.

The semi-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters men’s singles tournament will take place this Saturday, with Dan Evans taking on fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and with Casper Ruud facing sixth seed Andrey Rublev.

When is the start Monte Carlo Masters Semifinals?

The first semi-final up is the Dan Evans vs Stefanos Tsitsipas semi-final. It is scheduled to start at 13:30 CEST, which is 12:30 BST for fans watching on from the United Kingdom and 07:30 EDT for those viewing from the east coast of the United States.

Once that match finishes, the Casper Ruud vs Andrey Rublev semi-final will then take place on the Court Rainier III. That should be around 15:00 CEST, or 14:00 BST or 09:00 EDT, but could vary depending on how long the first Monte Carlo Masters semi-final lasts.

Best deals for live stream Monte Carlo Masters Online from any location



PremiumTV gives you the best Monte-Carlo Masters events streaming offers. This service you can use from any location over the world. Tennis fans watch Evans vs Tsitsipas Live stream as well as

The PremiumTV never asks about your physical location, as well as you can stream multiple devices at one time payment. This service is not required subscription options where you will not be paid in the future. Paid only 9.99 you can watch whole tournament games from April 10- 18, 2021.

PremiumTV offering only $9.99 full tournament pass deals, where you will able to stream the full matchâ€™s online from anywhere without cable or VPN.

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament is also available for streaming through FuboTV and SlingTV, both requiring the purchase of the sports package add-on.

FuboTV starts at $64.99 per month, and the Tennis Channel is available in both the Fubo Extra and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on packages.

SlingTV is a lower base cost at just $35 per month for either the Blue or Orange channel packages. The Sling Blue package is geared more for entertainment and news consumers, while Sling Orange is more ideal for sports fans and families.

About the 2021 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament

After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament is back, featuring some of the biggest names in menâ€™s tennis. Novak Djokovic enters the tournament as the top-ranked player in the FedEx ATP rankings, followed by Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal at second and third respectively.

Djokovic has won the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Tournament twice, in 2013 and 2015. The 2013 victory was over Nadal, who had won the event the previous eight consecutive times. Nadal took home the tournament again in 2016, repeating as event champion in 2017 and 2018 as well. In 2019, the last time the tournament took place, Nadal was defeated in the semi-finals by Fabio Fognini, who would go on to win the event.

The post Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals: Evans vs Tsitsipas and Rublev vs Ruud (4-17-21) Live Stream, Match Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals: Evans vs Tsitsipas and Rublev vs Ruud (4-17-21) Live Stream, Match Preview