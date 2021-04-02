The Bellator returns to action Friday, Bellator 255 takes place on Friday, April 2. The Bellator MMA Main card headlined by a bout between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson. Prelims get underway at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. Watch Bellator 255 Live.

In the main event, lightweight and featherweight champion Patricio Freire (31-4 MMA, 19-4 BMMA) puts his 145-pound title on the line in a rematch against Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4 MMA, 12-3 BMMA). The fight also is a semifinal bout in the ongoing featherweight.

Bellator 255 Pitbull vs Sanchez Online

Date:Â Friday, AprilÂ 2

Prelims:Â 6:00Â p.m. ET

Main card:Â 9:00Â p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch here

Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 Fight Preview

The fight is a rematch of a November 2018 clash won by Pitbull. The fight also serves as the second semifinal fight in the World Featherweight Grand Prix. The winner will advance to meet AJ McKee in the finals later this year.

Featherweight champion Patricio â€œPitbullâ€� Freire (31-4) and challenger Emmanuel Sanchez (20-4) will square off for the second time in the main event on a loaded card. Their Friday night bout will be a rematch of their 2018 fight that saw Pitbull named the victor in a unanimous decision, and both fighters are looking forward to the opportunity to face each other again.

The Brazilian’sÂ last two wins haveÂ comeÂ in the grand prix;Â first a defeat of Juan Archuleta by unanimous decision at Bellator 228, then a first-round knockout over Pedro CarvalhoÂ at Bellator 252.

Bellator 255 Full Fight Card

Main card

Patricio Freire (c) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez for Freire’s Featherweight title; semifinals of Featherweight Grand Prix

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike Hamel; Lightweight

Neiman Gracie vs. Jason Jackson; Welterweight

Kana Watanabe vs. Alejandra Lara; Women’s Flyweight

Jack May vs. Tyrell Fortune; Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado; Welterweight

Fabio Aguiar vs. Khalid Murtazaliev; Middleweight

Jordan Newman vs. Branko Busick; Middleweight

Roman Faraldo vs. Trevor Gudde; Welterweight

Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Magomed Magomedov; Bantamweight

Mandel Nallo vs. Ricardo Seixas; Lightweight

Roger Huerta vs. Chris Gonzalez; Catchweight (160 lb)

Pitbull vs Sanchez Live Streaming From Anywhere

In the US, if you want to know how to watch Bellator 255 Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2, youâ€™ll only find the fight night on PPV through ESPN Plus. The cost structure is a bit confusing, but here are the options to watch UFC on ESPN, according to ESPNâ€™s site.

The prelims (6 p.m. ET start time) can be watched for free on Bellatorâ€™s YouTube channel, and the main card (9 p.m. ET) will be simulcast on both Showtime and Fubo Sports, which is an individual channel included with FuboTV. Watch Pitbull vs Sanchez Full Fight Local Tv.

