Itâ€™s no longer March, but the madness isnâ€™t done yet as the 2021 NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball National Championship Tournament prepares for the Final Four and the National Championship games this weekend. A pair of top seeds in Gonzaga University and Baylor University have made it to the final stages, joined by a couple of surprises in the #2 seeded University of Houston and #11 seeded UCLA. Watch March Madness Final Four Live.

One of the biggest events on the annual sports calendar, the NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball National Championship Game is larger than the game itself thanks to the popular practice of filling out brackets, as well as the financial action at sportsbooks. No matter who wins in the Final Four and the championship, history is sure to be made. Hereâ€™s what you need to know to catch it all.

When Is the 2021 NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball Final Four

The NCAA Menâ€™s Final Four games will be played on Saturday, April 3, 2021. #1 Baylor will play #2 Houston in a Texas-sized showdown to open the action at 5:14pm EST / 2:14pm PST. Following that game, #11 UCLA will look to continue their magical tournament run against #1 Gonzaga, one of the strongest programs all season. Tip-off between the Bruins and the Bulldogs will be at 8:34pm EST / 5:34pm PST.

When Is the 2021 NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball National Championship

The 2021 NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball National Championship Game will be Monday, April 5, 2021 at 9pm EST / 6pm PST. The two teams to contend for the championship title will be the winners of the Final Four games between #1 Baylor and #2 Houston, and #11 UCLA and #1 Gonzaga. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, will be the location of the title game, as well as the Final Four, just as it was for the Elite Eight round.

Houston vs Baylor Final Four Game Online

Houston and Baylor will battle it out in the first Final Four game on the docket. The Cougars emerged from the Midwest Region after taking down Cleveland State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Oregon State.

In 1948 the Bears made the title game, losing to Alex Groza and Kentucky, 58-42. Two years later Baylor again reached the Final Four, which was the program’s last appearance in the national semifinals before this season.

Houston vs Baylor Live Stream

Date: Saturday, April 3

Time: 5:14 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch here

UCLA vs Gonzaga Final Four Game Online

The UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream is coming up tonigh, and it features two of the best storylines from the NCAA Tournament.

The Zags are looking to become the first undefeated team in the NCAA since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga has blazed through the tournament with wins over Norfolk State, Oklahoma, Creighton in the Sweet 16 and against USC in the Elite Eight.

UCLA vs Gonzaga Live stream

Date: Saturday, April 3

Time: 8:34 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Live Stream: Watch here

How to Watch the 2021 NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball Final Four and Championship Games

CBS is the broadcast partner for the 2021 NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball Tournament, and has the sole broadcast rights. The network will carry both of the Final Four games on Saturday, as well as the National Championship game on Monday evening. Check your local listings for channel information.

How to Stream the 2021 NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball Final Four and National Championship Games

Cable customers who have TNT, TBS, CBS or TruTV can sign-in to March Madness Live to watch the games for no additional cost. Additionally, CBS is available on streaming services like Hulu TV and FuboTV, which can get you the games for free if you havenâ€™t used up the trial period yet. Both services start at $64.99 per month if you have already used your free trials already.

Thereâ€™s now a new option for streaming, as CBS has launched their new streaming platform Paramount +. Paramount + gives subscribers access to live and replays of favorite networks such as Nickelodeon, BET, MTV and Comedy Central, as well as CBS originals and sports content, including the NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball Final Four and National Championship games.

New customers to Paramount + can take advantage of a seven-day trial period to stream the NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball Final Four and Championship games for free. For anyone who has already used up their trial, plans are affordable, starting at $5.99 per month with no contract, and offer limited commercial and commercial-free options.

