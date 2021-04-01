The ANA Inspiration kicks off early with a charity skins match airing live on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. The event, which benefits Eisenhower Health, will feature four LPGA player in the field. It’s the 50th edition of the tournament and the 39th time it’s serving as a major.

2021 ANA Inspiration Information

What: 2021 LPGA Tour

Where: Mission Hills Country Club

Wheen: 1st April to 4th April 2021

Purse: $3.1 million

TV Channel: Golf Channel

A full field of top international golfers is expected, but as with last yearâ€™s tournament, this special 50th Anniversary edition will be going ahead without spectators due to COVID-19 related restrictions following close collaboration with partners ANA, the LPGA, the City of Rancho Mirage, Mission Hills Country Club and in consultation with the Riverside County Health Department, following the State of California Public Health Department guidelines

TV Times: ANA Inspiration 2021

Thursday, April 1

Friday, April 2

12:00 p.m. â€“ 4:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel

7:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel

Saturday, April 3

5:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel

Sunday, April 4

5:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel

ANA Inspiration Golf Round 1 Tee Times

Tee Group Time Players 1 1 07:10 AM Emma Talley 07:10 AM Emily Kristine Pedersen 07:10 AM Jennifer Song 10 2 07:10 AM Yuka Saso 07:10 AM Aline Krauter 07:10 AM Annie Park 1 3 07:21 AM Chella Choi 07:21 AM Nicole Broch Larsen 07:21 AM Caroline Inglis 10 4 07:21 AM Michelle Wie West 07:21 AM Gabriela Ruffels 07:21 AM Ashleigh Buhai 1 5 07:32 AM Haru Nomura 07:32 AM Su Oh 07:32 AM Stephanie Meadow 10 6 07:32 AM Hinako Shibuno 07:32 AM Brooke M. Henderson 07:32 AM Hannah Green 1 7 07:43 AM Jasmine Suwannapura 07:43 AM Yu Liu 07:43 AM Mi Jung Hur 10 8 07:43 AM Shanshan Feng 07:43 AM Nelly Korda 07:43 AM Mel Reid 1 9 07:54 AM Gaby Lopez 07:54 AM Jodi Ewart Shadoff 07:54 AM Cydney Clanton 10 10 07:54 AM So Yeon Ryu 07:54 AM Lexi Thompson 07:54 AM Brittany Lincicome 1 11 08:05 AM Lizette Salas 08:05 AM Bronte Law 08:05 AM Amy Yang 10 12 08:05 AM Minjee Lee 08:05 AM Lydia Ko 08:05 AM Madelene Sagstrom 1 13 08:16 AM Charley Hull 08:16 AM Sung Hyun Park 08:16 AM Cheyenne Knight 10 14 08:16 AM Hyo Joo Kim 08:16 AM Angela Stanford 08:16 AM In Gee Chun 1 15 08:27 AM Christina Kim 08:27 AM Katherine Kirk 08:27 AM Brittany Lang 10 16 08:27 AM Carlota Ciganda 08:27 AM Jeongeun Lee6 08:27 AM Morgan Pressel 1 17 08:38 AM Patty Tavatanakit 08:38 AM Alena Sharp 08:38 AM Angel Yin 10 18 08:38 AM Marina Alex 08:38 AM Brittany Altomare 08:38 AM Tiffany Joh 1 19 08:49 AM Lindsey Weaver 08:49 AM Jenny Coleman 08:49 AM Pornanong Phatlum 10 20 08:49 AM Azahara Munoz 08:49 AM Marissa Steen 08:49 AM Maria Fernanda Torres 1 21 12:00 PM Erika Hara 12:00 PM Bianca Pagdanganan 12:00 PM Yealimi Noh 10 22 12:00 PM Dani Holmqvist 12:00 PM Aditi Ashok 1 23 12:11 PM Albane Valenzuela 12:11 PM Pernilla Lindberg 12:11 PM Amy Olson 10 24 12:11 PM Jing Yan 12:11 PM Jane Park 12:11 PM Ryann O’Toole 1 25 12:22 PM Nasa Hataoka 12:22 PM Georgia Hall 12:22 PM Anna Nordqvist 10 26 12:22 PM Nanna Koerstz Madsen 12:22 PM Yui Kawamoto 12:22 PM Sarah Schmelzel 1 27 12:33 PM Jin Young Ko 12:33 PM Stacy Lewis 12:33 PM Inbee Park 10 28 12:33 PM Cristie Kerr 12:33 PM Kelly Tan 12:33 PM Maria Fassi 1 29 12:44 PM A Lim Kim 12:44 PM Jennifer Kupcho 12:44 PM Danielle Kang 10 30 12:44 PM Hee Young Park 12:44 PM In Kyung Kim 12:44 PM Robynn Ree 1 31 12:55 PM Sei Young Kim 12:55 PM Jessica Korda 12:55 PM Sophia Popov 10 32 12:55 PM Yani Tseng 12:55 PM Xiyu Lin 12:55 PM Eun-Hee Ji 1 33 01:06 PM Mirim Lee 01:06 PM Austin Ernst 01:06 PM Ariya Jutanugarn 10 34 01:06 PM Celine Boutier 01:06 PM Kristen Gillman 01:06 PM Ally Ewing 1 35 01:17 PM Leona Maguire 01:17 PM Caroline Masson 01:17 PM Gerina Piller 10 36 01:17 PM Mi Hyang Lee 01:17 PM Moriya Jutanugarn 01:17 PM Perrine Delacour 1 37 01:28 PM Jaye Marie Green 01:28 PM Sarah Kemp 01:28 PM Linnea Strom 10 38 01:28 PM Lauren Stephenson 01:28 PM Megan Khang 01:28 PM Jenny Shin 1 39 01:39 PM Wei-Ling Hsu 01:39 PM Andrea Lee 01:39 PM Ayako Uehara 10 40 01:39 PM Jennifer Chang 01:39 PM Mina Harigae 01:39 PM Pajaree Anannarukarn

p class=””>The ANA Inspiration has been won by a different golfer each of the past 11 years. Ten of those golfers will be in this year’s field, including Mirim Lee, who won the tournament last year.

Lee will be looking to become the first golfer to win in back-to-back years since Annika Sorenstam in 2001 and 2002. Lee finished at 15 under par in the 2020 tournament, winning on a one-hole playoff over Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda.

It was Lee’s fourth LPGA Tour victory and her first major title. In her first six appearances at the ANA Inspiration, she had never finished better than 11th and had missed the cut twice, including in 2019.

However, if Lee is going to be victorious at the tournament, she’ll have to beat 2019 champion, Ko. Ko, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, won her first two career major championships in 2019, as she was also victorious at the Evian Championship. Continue reading

