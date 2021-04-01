The ANA Inspiration kicks off early with a charity skins match airing live on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. The event, which benefits Eisenhower Health, will feature four LPGA player in the field. It’s the 50th edition of the tournament and the 39th time it’s serving as a major.

2021 ANA Inspiration Information

What: 2021 LPGA Tour
Where: Mission Hills Country Club
Wheen: 1st April to 4th April 2021
Purse: $3.1 million
TV Channel: Golf Channel
Watch Online: Click here

A full field of top international golfers is expected, but as with last yearâ€™s tournament, this special 50th Anniversary edition will be going ahead without spectators due to COVID-19 related restrictions following close collaboration with partners ANA, the LPGA, the City of Rancho Mirage, Mission Hills Country Club and in consultation with the Riverside County Health Department, following the State of California Public Health Department guidelines

TV Times: ANA Inspiration 2021

Thursday, April 1

Friday, April 2

  • 12:00 p.m. â€“ 4:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel
  • 7:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel

Saturday, April 3

  • 5:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel

Sunday, April 4

  • 5:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel

ANA Inspiration Golf Round 1 Tee Times

Tee Group Time Players
1 1 07:10 AM

Emma Talley
07:10 AM

Emily Kristine Pedersen
07:10 AM

Jennifer Song
10 2 07:10 AM

Yuka Saso
07:10 AM

Aline Krauter
07:10 AM

Annie Park
1 3 07:21 AM

Chella Choi
07:21 AM

Nicole Broch Larsen
07:21 AM

Caroline Inglis
10 4 07:21 AM

Michelle Wie West
07:21 AM

Gabriela Ruffels
07:21 AM

Ashleigh Buhai
1 5 07:32 AM

Haru Nomura
07:32 AM

Su Oh
07:32 AM

Stephanie Meadow
10 6 07:32 AM

Hinako Shibuno
07:32 AM

Brooke M. Henderson
07:32 AM

Hannah Green
1 7 07:43 AM

Jasmine Suwannapura
07:43 AM

Yu Liu
07:43 AM

Mi Jung Hur
10 8 07:43 AM

Shanshan Feng
07:43 AM

Nelly Korda
07:43 AM

Mel Reid
1 9 07:54 AM

Gaby Lopez
07:54 AM

Jodi Ewart Shadoff
07:54 AM

Cydney Clanton
10 10 07:54 AM

So Yeon Ryu
07:54 AM

Lexi Thompson
07:54 AM

Brittany Lincicome
1 11 08:05 AM

Lizette Salas
08:05 AM

Bronte Law
08:05 AM

Amy Yang
10 12 08:05 AM

Minjee Lee
08:05 AM

Lydia Ko
08:05 AM

Madelene Sagstrom
1 13 08:16 AM

Charley Hull
08:16 AM

Sung Hyun Park
08:16 AM

Cheyenne Knight
10 14 08:16 AM

Hyo Joo Kim
08:16 AM

Angela Stanford
08:16 AM

In Gee Chun
1 15 08:27 AM

Christina Kim
08:27 AM

Katherine Kirk
08:27 AM

Brittany Lang
10 16 08:27 AM

Carlota Ciganda
08:27 AM

Jeongeun Lee6
08:27 AM

Morgan Pressel
1 17 08:38 AM

Patty Tavatanakit
08:38 AM

Alena Sharp
08:38 AM

Angel Yin
10 18 08:38 AM

Marina Alex
08:38 AM

Brittany Altomare
08:38 AM

Tiffany Joh
1 19 08:49 AM

Lindsey Weaver
08:49 AM

Jenny Coleman
08:49 AM

Pornanong Phatlum
10 20 08:49 AM

Azahara Munoz
08:49 AM

Marissa Steen
08:49 AM

Maria Fernanda Torres
1 21 12:00 PM

Erika Hara
12:00 PM

Bianca Pagdanganan
12:00 PM

Yealimi Noh
10 22 12:00 PM

Dani Holmqvist
12:00 PM

Aditi Ashok
1 23 12:11 PM

Albane Valenzuela
12:11 PM

Pernilla Lindberg
12:11 PM

Amy Olson
10 24 12:11 PM

Jing Yan
12:11 PM

Jane Park
12:11 PM

Ryann O’Toole
1 25 12:22 PM

Nasa Hataoka
12:22 PM

Georgia Hall
12:22 PM

Anna Nordqvist
10 26 12:22 PM

Nanna Koerstz Madsen
12:22 PM

Yui Kawamoto
12:22 PM

Sarah Schmelzel
1 27 12:33 PM

Jin Young Ko
12:33 PM

Stacy Lewis
12:33 PM

Inbee Park
10 28 12:33 PM

Cristie Kerr
12:33 PM

Kelly Tan
12:33 PM

Maria Fassi
1 29 12:44 PM

A Lim Kim
12:44 PM

Jennifer Kupcho
12:44 PM

Danielle Kang
10 30 12:44 PM

Hee Young Park
12:44 PM

In Kyung Kim
12:44 PM

Robynn Ree
1 31 12:55 PM

Sei Young Kim
12:55 PM

Jessica Korda
12:55 PM

Sophia Popov
10 32 12:55 PM

Yani Tseng
12:55 PM

Xiyu Lin
12:55 PM

Eun-Hee Ji
1 33 01:06 PM

Mirim Lee
01:06 PM

Austin Ernst
01:06 PM

Ariya Jutanugarn
10 34 01:06 PM

Celine Boutier
01:06 PM

Kristen Gillman
01:06 PM

Ally Ewing
1 35 01:17 PM

Leona Maguire
01:17 PM

Caroline Masson
01:17 PM

Gerina Piller
10 36 01:17 PM

Mi Hyang Lee
01:17 PM

Moriya Jutanugarn
01:17 PM

Perrine Delacour
1 37 01:28 PM

Jaye Marie Green
01:28 PM

Sarah Kemp
01:28 PM

Linnea Strom
10 38 01:28 PM

Lauren Stephenson
01:28 PM

Megan Khang
01:28 PM

Jenny Shin
1 39 01:39 PM

Wei-Ling Hsu
01:39 PM

Andrea Lee
01:39 PM

Ayako Uehara
10 40 01:39 PM

Jennifer Chang
01:39 PM

Mina Harigae
01:39 PM

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Preview According to BR

<

p class=””>The ANA Inspiration has been won by a different golfer each of the past 11 years. Ten of those golfers will be in this year’s field, including Mirim Lee, who won the tournament last year.

Lee will be looking to become the first golfer to win in back-to-back years since Annika Sorenstam in 2001 and 2002. Lee finished at 15 under par in the 2020 tournament, winning on a one-hole playoff over Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda.

It was Lee’s fourth LPGA Tour victory and her first major title. In her first six appearances at the ANA Inspiration, she had never finished better than 11th and had missed the cut twice, including in 2019.

However, if Lee is going to be victorious at the tournament, she’ll have to beat 2019 champion, Ko. Ko, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, won her first two career major championships in 2019, as she was also victorious at the Evian Championship. Continue reading

The post [LPGA] ANA Inspiration 2021 Live stream: TV Schedule, Prize Money, Tee Times and Players appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: [LPGA] ANA Inspiration 2021 Live stream: TV Schedule, Prize Money, Tee Times and Players