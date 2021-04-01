The ANA Inspiration kicks off early with a charity skins match airing live on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. The event, which benefits Eisenhower Health, will feature four LPGA player in the field. It’s the 50th edition of the tournament and the 39th time it’s serving as a major.
2021 ANA Inspiration Information
What: 2021 LPGA Tour
Where: Mission Hills Country Club
Wheen: 1st April to 4th April 2021
Purse: $3.1 million
TV Channel: Golf Channel
A full field of top international golfers is expected, but as with last yearâ€™s tournament, this special 50th Anniversary edition will be going ahead without spectators due to COVID-19 related restrictions following close collaboration with partners ANA, the LPGA, the City of Rancho Mirage, Mission Hills Country Club and in consultation with the Riverside County Health Department, following the State of California Public Health Department guidelines
TV Times: ANA Inspiration 2021
Thursday, April 1
- 12:00 p.m. â€“ 4:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF ChannelÂ (Click here to watch)
- 7:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel (Click here to watch)
Friday, April 2
- 12:00 p.m. â€“ 4:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel
- 7:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel
Saturday, April 3
- 5:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel
Sunday, April 4
- 5:00 p.m. â€“ 9:00 p.m. â€“ GOLF Channel
ð�˜Š ð�˜� ð�˜ˆ ð�˜” ð�˜— ð�˜� ð�˜– ð�˜• ð�˜š @ANNIKA59 & @DanielleKang win the #ANAInspiration ð�—–ð�—›ð�—”ð�—¥ð�—œð�—§ð�—¬ ð�— ð�—”ð�—§ð�—–ð�—› benefitting the @Annika_FDN pic.twitter.com/5I9w2yoyiW
— ANA Inspiration (@ANAinspiration) April 1, 2021
ANA Inspiration Golf Round 1 Tee Times
|Tee
|Group
|Time
|Players
|1
|1
|07:10 AM
|
Emma Talley
|07:10 AM
|
Emily Kristine Pedersen
|07:10 AM
|
Jennifer Song
|10
|2
|07:10 AM
|
Yuka Saso
|07:10 AM
|
Aline Krauter
|07:10 AM
|
Annie Park
|1
|3
|07:21 AM
|
Chella Choi
|07:21 AM
|
Nicole Broch Larsen
|07:21 AM
|
Caroline Inglis
|10
|4
|07:21 AM
|
Michelle Wie West
|07:21 AM
|
Gabriela Ruffels
|07:21 AM
|
Ashleigh Buhai
|1
|5
|07:32 AM
|
Haru Nomura
|07:32 AM
|
Su Oh
|07:32 AM
|
Stephanie Meadow
|10
|6
|07:32 AM
|
Hinako Shibuno
|07:32 AM
|
Brooke M. Henderson
|07:32 AM
|
Hannah Green
|1
|7
|07:43 AM
|
Jasmine Suwannapura
|07:43 AM
|
Yu Liu
|07:43 AM
|
Mi Jung Hur
|10
|8
|07:43 AM
|
Shanshan Feng
|07:43 AM
|
Nelly Korda
|07:43 AM
|
Mel Reid
|1
|9
|07:54 AM
|
Gaby Lopez
|07:54 AM
|
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|07:54 AM
|
Cydney Clanton
|10
|10
|07:54 AM
|
So Yeon Ryu
|07:54 AM
|
Lexi Thompson
|07:54 AM
|
Brittany Lincicome
|1
|11
|08:05 AM
|
Lizette Salas
|08:05 AM
|
Bronte Law
|08:05 AM
|
Amy Yang
|10
|12
|08:05 AM
|
Minjee Lee
|08:05 AM
|
Lydia Ko
|08:05 AM
|
Madelene Sagstrom
|1
|13
|08:16 AM
|
Charley Hull
|08:16 AM
|
Sung Hyun Park
|08:16 AM
|
Cheyenne Knight
|10
|14
|08:16 AM
|
Hyo Joo Kim
|08:16 AM
|
Angela Stanford
|08:16 AM
|
In Gee Chun
|1
|15
|08:27 AM
|
Christina Kim
|08:27 AM
|
Katherine Kirk
|08:27 AM
|
Brittany Lang
|10
|16
|08:27 AM
|
Carlota Ciganda
|08:27 AM
|
Jeongeun Lee6
|08:27 AM
|
Morgan Pressel
|1
|17
|08:38 AM
|
Patty Tavatanakit
|08:38 AM
|
Alena Sharp
|08:38 AM
|
Angel Yin
|10
|18
|08:38 AM
|
Marina Alex
|08:38 AM
|
Brittany Altomare
|08:38 AM
|
Tiffany Joh
|1
|19
|08:49 AM
|
Lindsey Weaver
|08:49 AM
|
Jenny Coleman
|08:49 AM
|
Pornanong Phatlum
|10
|20
|08:49 AM
|
Azahara Munoz
|08:49 AM
|
Marissa Steen
|08:49 AM
|
Maria Fernanda Torres
|1
|21
|12:00 PM
|
Erika Hara
|12:00 PM
|
Bianca Pagdanganan
|12:00 PM
|
Yealimi Noh
|10
|22
|12:00 PM
|
Dani Holmqvist
|12:00 PM
|
Aditi Ashok
|1
|23
|12:11 PM
|
Albane Valenzuela
|12:11 PM
|
Pernilla Lindberg
|12:11 PM
|
Amy Olson
|10
|24
|12:11 PM
|
Jing Yan
|12:11 PM
|
Jane Park
|12:11 PM
|
Ryann O’Toole
|1
|25
|12:22 PM
|
Nasa Hataoka
|12:22 PM
|
Georgia Hall
|12:22 PM
|
Anna Nordqvist
|10
|26
|12:22 PM
|
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|12:22 PM
|
Yui Kawamoto
|12:22 PM
|
Sarah Schmelzel
|1
|27
|12:33 PM
|
Jin Young Ko
|12:33 PM
|
Stacy Lewis
|12:33 PM
|
Inbee Park
|10
|28
|12:33 PM
|
Cristie Kerr
|12:33 PM
|
Kelly Tan
|12:33 PM
|
Maria Fassi
|1
|29
|12:44 PM
|
A Lim Kim
|12:44 PM
|
Jennifer Kupcho
|12:44 PM
|
Danielle Kang
|10
|30
|12:44 PM
|
Hee Young Park
|12:44 PM
|
In Kyung Kim
|12:44 PM
|
Robynn Ree
|1
|31
|12:55 PM
|
Sei Young Kim
|12:55 PM
|
Jessica Korda
|12:55 PM
|
Sophia Popov
|10
|32
|12:55 PM
|
Yani Tseng
|12:55 PM
|
Xiyu Lin
|12:55 PM
|
Eun-Hee Ji
|1
|33
|01:06 PM
|
Mirim Lee
|01:06 PM
|
Austin Ernst
|01:06 PM
|
Ariya Jutanugarn
|10
|34
|01:06 PM
|
Celine Boutier
|01:06 PM
|
Kristen Gillman
|01:06 PM
|
Ally Ewing
|1
|35
|01:17 PM
|
Leona Maguire
|01:17 PM
|
Caroline Masson
|01:17 PM
|
Gerina Piller
|10
|36
|01:17 PM
|
Mi Hyang Lee
|01:17 PM
|
Moriya Jutanugarn
|01:17 PM
|
Perrine Delacour
|1
|37
|01:28 PM
|
Jaye Marie Green
|01:28 PM
|
Sarah Kemp
|01:28 PM
|
Linnea Strom
|10
|38
|01:28 PM
|
Lauren Stephenson
|01:28 PM
|
Megan Khang
|01:28 PM
|
Jenny Shin
|1
|39
|01:39 PM
|
Wei-Ling Hsu
|01:39 PM
|
Andrea Lee
|01:39 PM
|
Ayako Uehara
|10
|40
|01:39 PM
|
Jennifer Chang
|01:39 PM
|
Mina Harigae
|01:39 PM
|
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Preview According to BR
<
p class=””>The ANA Inspiration has been won by a different golfer each of the past 11 years. Ten of those golfers will be in this year’s field, including Mirim Lee, who won the tournament last year.
Lee will be looking to become the first golfer to win in back-to-back years since Annika Sorenstam in 2001 and 2002. Lee finished at 15 under par in the 2020 tournament, winning on a one-hole playoff over Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda.
It was Lee’s fourth LPGA Tour victory and her first major title. In her first six appearances at the ANA Inspiration, she had never finished better than 11th and had missed the cut twice, including in 2019.
However, if Lee is going to be victorious at the tournament, she’ll have to beat 2019 champion, Ko. Ko, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, won her first two career major championships in 2019, as she was also victorious at the Evian Championship. Continue reading
